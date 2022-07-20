Astrazeneca and Novartis Among Major Players in the HER2-Negative Breast Cancer Drugs Market | GlobalData Plc

LONDON, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “HER2-Negative Breast Cancer – Global Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2028” report offered by GlobalData provides an overview of HER2-negative breast cancer including epidemiology, pathophysiology, symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment guidelines. Additionally, the report analyses topline HER2-negative breast cancer market revenue, annual cost of therapy, and major pipeline product sales in the forecast period.



The sales of HER2-negative breast cancer therapeutics totaled $7.58 billion in 2018 in the 8MM. The market is anticipated to experience growth at a CAGR of more than 4% by 2028. The US will remain the largest market, largely due to the introduction of premium-priced therapeutics to the market and the label expansion of currently marketed products.

HER2-Negative Breast Cancer Drugs Market Drivers

Apart from an increase in disease prevalence across the 8MM the approval and launch of 9 pipeline products: Merck’s Keytruda (pembrolizumab), EMD Serono/Pfizer’s Bavencio (avelumab), Roche’s ipatasertib, AstraZeneca’s capivasertib, Syndax Pharmaceuticals’ entinostat, Radius Health’s elacestrant, Immunomedics’ sacituzumab govitecan, OBI Pharma’s adagloxad simolenin, and Polyphor’s balixafortide will fuel the growth of the HER2-negative breast cancer drugs market. The increased uptake of recently launched products, particularly within Europe and Asia will also support the growth of the market. Moreover, the label expansions of currently marketed and pipeline therapies: Keytruda, Genentech’s Tecentriq (atezolizumab), Lynparza, and Pfizer’s Talzenna (talazoparib) will drive the HER2-negative breast cancer drugs market.

HER2-Negative Breast Cancer Market - Unmet Needs and Opportunities Assessment

The treatment of HER2-/HR+ breast cancer is characterized by a high level of clinical unmet needs. For the TNBC subtype, the focus is on the development of targeted therapies and immunotherapies as an alternative to traditional chemotherapy. The treatment of HR+ disease in earlier settings has effective treatment options, but unmet needs still exist in the metastatic setting.

In TNBC, the greatest unmet need revolves around developing a more personalized approach for patients. There is an increasing appreciation that TNBC is a heterogeneous disease. Accordingly, drugs are being developed to target different subsets of patients.

HER2-Negative Breast Cancer Market - Pipeline Assessment

The current HER2-/HR+ breast cancer pipeline is demonstrative of strong innovation in the field. In addition to a significant number of new drug launches, clinical development is also focused on using marketed drugs in different lines of treatment and in unique combinatorial regimens during the 2018–2028 forecast period. This is expected to have a significant impact on the competitive landscape, in both early and later lines of treatment.

Large pharmaceutical companies and smaller biopharma companies both feature in the current pipeline at varying stages of the treatment algorithm. Larger pharmaceutical companies such as Merck & Co, Roche, and AstraZeneca will compete for the larger market shares in the checkpoint inhibitor (Keytruda) and PI3K/AKT inhibitor (ipatasertib, capivasertib) markets. In contrast, the smaller biopharma companies that feature in the pipeline are strategically positioned, often vying for dominance in smaller markets, typically in later lines of therapies.

HER2-Negative Breast Cancer Market - Competitive Landscape

Recently, AstraZeneca and Novartis have been the two major players in the HER2-negative breast cancer market. Both companies have endocrine therapies that are solely used in the HER2-/HR+ metastatic breast cancer setting. AstraZeneca and Novartis have further consolidated their positions as market leaders, while other players have since entered the market and established themselves with practice-changing entrants.

Leading Companies in the HER2-Negative Breast Cancer Market

Pfizer

Novartis

Eli Lilly

AstraZeneca

Roche

Merck & Co

Others



HER2-Negative Breast Cancer Market Report Scope

Overview of HER2-negative breast cancer including epidemiology, etiology, pathophysiology, symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment guidelines.

Topline HER2-negative breast cancer market revenue, the annual cost of therapy, and major pipeline product sales in the forecast period.

Key topics covered include current treatment and pipeline therapies, unmet needs and opportunities, and the drivers and barriers affecting HER2-negative breast cancer therapeutics sales in the 8MM.

Pipeline analysis: Comprehensive data split across different phases, emerging novel trends under development, and detailed analysis of late-stage pipeline drugs (Phase III).

Analysis of the current and future market competition in the global HER2-negative breast cancer therapeutics market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints, and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide a qualitative analysis of its implications.



