New Omdia Report Cites TripleBlind Privacy-Enhancing Technology as ‘Attractive to Customers Large and Small’

KANSAS CITY, Mo., July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TripleBlind , creator of the most complete and scalable solution for privacy enhancing computation, was featured in a new report from analyst firm, Omdia. The report, “On the Radar: TripleBlind Enables Secure Data for Third-Party Processing,'' is now available on the TripleBlind and Omdia websites.

Rik Turner, principal analyst, Emerging Technologies and author of the report noted, “This issue (data collaboration) has arisen of late because analysis of big datasets can achieve unique insights, that is, ones that analysis of smaller datasets simply cannot surface. This is particularly important in certain fields such as healthcare, where the analysis of the data of millions of patients can indicate general trends in an entire population or in particular demographic groups.”

The report compares TripleBlind to other privacy-enhancing technologies (PET) as follows:

Homomorphic encryption “tends to be quite slow and is very compute intensive. There are also academic debates about whether homomorphic encryption is quantum-resistant.”

Confidential computing “does not address the issue of data anonymization and is hardware dependent.”

Differential privacy “like homomorphic encryption, cannot operate on audio or video files.”



Turner adds that TripleBlind’s solution is complementary to confidential computing “in that it can deliver the encryption/anonymization capability that confidential computing itself does not.” He notes that TripleBlind is also complementary to differential privacy.

“Healthcare is the place where third-party analytics delivered on securely private data has so far generated the most immediate interest. That said, tech such as TripleBlind’s is clearly relevant elsewhere as its financial services customers demonstrate,” Turner concluded.

Additional Resources:

About TripleBlind

Combining Data and Algorithms while Preserving Privacy and Ensuring Compliance

TripleBlind has created the most complete and scalable solution for privacy enhancing computation.

The TripleBlind solution is software-only and delivered via a simple API. It solves for a broad range of use cases, with current focus on healthcare and financial services. The company is backed by Accenture, General Catalyst and The Mayo Clinic.

TripleBlind’s innovations build on well understood principles, such as federated learning and multi-party compute. Our innovations radically improve the practical use of privacy preserving technologies, by adding true scalability and faster processing, with support for all data and algorithm types. We support all cloud platforms and unlock the intellectual property value of data, while preserving privacy and ensuring compliance with all known data privacy and data residency standards, such as HIPAA and GDPR.

TripleBlind compares favorably with existing methods of privacy preserving technology, such as homomorphic encryption, synthetic data and tokenization and has documented use cases for more than two dozen mission critical business problems.

For an overview, a live demo, or a one-hour hands-on workshop, contact@tripleblind.ai .