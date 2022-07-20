Slalom honoured among the UK’s Best Workplaces™ for Women

LONDON, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the first time, Slalom has been named on the UK's Best Workplaces™ for Women list; the 2022 recognition was announced today by Great Place to Work® UK. The global consulting firm focused on strategy, technology, and business transformation was included among more than 260 ranked organisations.

“We’re humbled that our colleagues shared in the Great Place to Work® survey what an amazing culture we have for women and for us all,” said Dave Williams, President and Country Leader, Slalom UK. “We strive to create space to hear and celebrate all voices—we know it’s diversity of thought and experience that allows us to help people and organisations dream bigger.”

“It’s our people-first approach that has helped us welcome more than 80 people to Slalom UK in just this quarter. Half of our new employees are women, inspired to lead in an environment where everyone can reach their full potential and love their life and work,” said Annie Gardner, Managing Director, Slalom London.

Slalom UK also supports women in technology and data more broadly through its partnerships with Code First Girls, Salesforce Supermums, and Women in Data.

Earlier this year, Slalom earned the top spot on the list of UK’s Best Workplaces™ for Wellbeing amongst medium organisations and ranked #12 on UK’s Best Workplaces™.

The UK’s Best Workplaces™ for Women list is determined by feedback from women themselves about their workplace experience, how well they are represented in the workforce and management, opportunities for fair access and advancement, and the organisation’s ability to foster a sense of value and empowerment in all employees.

About Slalom

Slalom is a global consulting firm focused on strategy, technology, and business transformation. In 43 markets around the world, Slalom's teams have autonomy to move fast and do what's right. They are backed by regional innovation hubs, a global culture of collaboration, and partnerships with the world's top technology providers. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Seattle, Slalom has organically grown to over 13,000 employees. Slalom has been named one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For seven years running and is regularly recognized by employees as a best place to work. Learn more at slalom.com.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, helping organisations to create exceptional, high-performing workplaces where employees feel trusted and valued. The UK’s Best Workplaces™ for Women awards enable these outstanding organisations to celebrate their achievements, build their employer brand, and inspire others to take action. For more information, visit www.greatplacetowork.co.uk.

