North America Cooked Meat Market to Reach $101.97 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the North America cooked meat market generated $62.21 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach $101.97 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2031.

Rise in demand for convenience food items and surge in business-related travel and tourism have boosted the growth of the North America cooked meat market. However, lack of skilled workers and high cost of cooked meat products hamper the market growth. On the contrary, increase in number of food joints such as hotels and restaurants would open new opportunities in the future.

Covid-19 scenario:

The Covid-19 pandemic negatively affected the market as the food service industry was temporarily closed during lockdown and people chose to eat homemade food.

Ban on import-export activities, lack of transportation facilities, and inaccessible sales channel hampered the market growth.

The report segments the North America cooked meat market on the basis of type, breading, sales channel, product type, and country.

Based on type, the pork segment is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. However, the poultry segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-fifths of the market.

On the basis of sales channel, the e-commerce segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period. However, the food service segment held the lion’s share in 2021, accounting for nearly 90% of the market.

The North America cooked meat market is analyzed across several countries such as the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. The market across the U.S. dominated in 2021, holding around four-fifths of the market. However, the market across Mexico is projected to showcase the highest CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period.

The North America cooked meat market includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Bolton Group S.r.l., Goya Foods, Inc., Hormel Foods Corporation, JBS S.A., Koch Foods LLC, Kraft Heinz Company, Link Snacks, Inc., Perdue Farms, Inc., Tyson Foods, Inc. and Yum! Brands, Inc.

