Grass-Fed Beef Market is Expected to Reach US$13,369.4 Mn, Registering a CAGR 4.4% by 2025

London, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfield Market Research in its new report suggests that the global grass-fed beef market will observe a steady growth trail by the end of 2025, exceeding US$13.3 Bn in revenue. Evolving consumer perception regarding clean meat consumption is expected to remain the key factor favouring market growth during the period of forecast, 2021 – 2025. Growing awareness about the potential health hazards of excessive antibiotics usage, for reared livestock as well as humans who eventually consume them, is likely to play out a significant accelerator to clean meat demand, thereby driving market growth.

Key Highlights

Global grass-fed beef sales to expand at a steady 4.4% during forecast period

North America to retain dominance through 2025 with an estimated CAGR of 5%

Unprecedented retail expansion, and ballooning hospitality sector to significantly push market prospects





Grass-fed Beef Sales Remain on an Uptrend

While clean-label products continue to garner momentum across retail, growing appearance of grass-fed beef on restaurant menus is also expected to have considerable contribution toward market growth. The report highlights that rising availability of gourmet meat products as a healthier alternative to their conventional counterparts is likely to be another strong booster to sales of grass-fed beef.

North America to Maintain its Lead

Beef has been an integral part of the staple diet of North American population, which will continue to uphold the region’s position as the highest-potential market for grass-fed beef in global market. With consumers here generating greater demand for cleaner, antibiotic-free, and hormone-free meat varieties, the prospects of grass-fed beef will remain upbeat. Soaring popularity of the ready-to-eat category, especially in retail, is also likely to work to the advantage of market, says the report.

Competition Analysis

Some of the market leaders that have been covered in the report to discuss their financial, and strategic developments in grass-fed beef landscape, include Conagra Brands, Inc, Pre Brands LLC, JBS SA, Hormel Foods Corporation, Perdue Farms, Inc, Teys Australia Pty Ltd, Meyer Natural Food, Australian Agricultural Company Limited, The Asian New Zealand Meat Company (ANZCO), and Verde Farms. Contract farming has been trending among large-scale manufacturers to overcome the demand-supply gap due to a lengthy gestation period of livestock, and cumbersome production process of grass-fed beef. A majority of companies will continue their long-term contractual agreements for the steady supply of high-quality meat.

REPORT SCOPE & SEGMENTATION:

REPORT FEATURES DETAILS Application Coverage Raw Cuts Ground/Minced

Processed Roasted & Precooked Cured Meat Canned

Nozzle Coverage Organic

Conventional Sales Channel Direct

Retail Hypermarket/Supermarket Departmental Stores Speciality Stores Independent Small Grocery Stores Online Channel

Geographical Coverage North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW) Leading Companies Conagra Brands, Inc

Pre Brands LLC

Hormel Foods Corporation

JBS SA

Perdue Farms, Inc

Teys Australia Pty Ltd

Meyer Natural Food

Australian Agricultural Company Limited

Verde Farms

The Asian New Zealand Meat Company (ANZCO) Report Highlights Key Market Indicators, Macro factors analysis, Supply Chain Analysis, Key Regulations, Key Certifications, Tracked Key Developments, Market Estimates and Forecast, Market Dynamics, Industry Trends, Competition Landscape, COVID-19 Impact Analysis (Demand and Supply Chain)





Table of Contents:

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Grass-Fed Beef Market Snapshot

1.2. Future Projections

1.3. Key Market Trends

1.4. Analyst Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Definitions

2.2. Market Taxonomy

2.3. Market Dynamics

2.3.1. Drivers

2.3.2. Restraints

2.4. Value Chain Analysis

2.5. Pricing Analysis

2.6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.7. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

2.7.1. Supply side

2.7.2. Demand Side

2.8. Macro-Economic Factors

2.9. Key Developments

2.10. Key Regulations

2.11. Key Certificates

3. Parent Market Overview

3.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.2. Supply Chain - COVID-19 Impact

4. Global Grass-Fed Beef Market Outlook, 2017 - 2025

4.1. Global Grass-Fed Beef Market Outlook, by Product Type, Volume (Tons) and Value (US$ Mn), 2017 - 2025

4.1.1. Key Highlights

4.1.1.1. Raw

4.1.1.1.1. Cuts

4.1.1.1.2. Ground/Minced

4.1.1.2. Processed

4.1.1.2.1. Roasted & Precooked

4.1.1.2.2. Cured Meat

4.1.1.2.3. Canned

4.1.2. BPS Analysis -2020-2025

4.2. Global Grass-Fed Beef Market Outlook, by Nature, Volume (Tons) and Value (US$ Mn), 2017 - 2025

4.2.1. Key Highlights

4.2.1.1. Organic

4.2.1.2. Conventional

4.2.2. BPS Analysis -2020-2025

4.3. Global Grass-Fed Beef Market Outlook, by Sales Channel, Volume (Tons) and Value (US$ Mn), 2017 - 2025

4.3.1. Key Highlights

4.3.1.1. Direct

4.3.1.2. Retail

4.3.1.2.1. Hypermarket/Supermarket

4.3.1.2.2. Departmental Stores

4.3.1.2.3. Specialty Stores

4.3.1.2.4. Independent Small Grocery Stores

4.3.1.2.5. Online Channel

4.3.2. BPS Analysis -2020-2025

4.4. Global Grass-Fed Beef Market Outlook, by Region, Volume (Tons) and Value (US$ Mn), 2017 - 2025

4.4.1. Key Highlights

4.4.1.1. North America

4.4.1.2. Europe

4.4.1.3. Asia Pacific

4.4.1.4. Latin America

4.4.1.5. Middle East & Africa

4.4.2. BPS Analysis -2020-2025

TOC Continued…!

