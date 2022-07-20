careMESH Selected by the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene to Implement National Provider Directory

Reston, VA, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- careMESH, a technology company focused on enabling seamless communication with any healthcare provider nationwide, today announced that it has been awarded a contract with the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene (DOHMH) to implement its cloud-based Provider Directory for use by DOHMH programs and systems. Through funding from The Fund for Public Health in New York, Inc. (FPHNY), the directory will be used to address challenges associated with identifying providers and capturing their contact information, which came to light during the COVID-19 and prior communicable disease emergencies.

Under the contract, the careMESH National Provider Directory, SEARCH, will provide a real-time, accurate, and comprehensive provider directory built on the HL7® FHIR® R4 standard. It will be available through APIs or file uploads within other DOHMH systems, such as the Maven® Disease Surveillance & Outbreak Management System, and via a web application. This approach will strengthen departmental processes that rely on accurate and timely provider information, including:

Case management

Education and awareness relating to disease surveillance and emergency response

Delivering emergency, formal, and informal notifications on topics such as emerging health concerns and changes in regulations

Landscape analysis and capacity planning

"We are thrilled for the opportunity to support the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, especially on a project that aligns so well with the capabilities of our National Provider Directory, SEARCH," said Justin Sims, careMESH President and COO. "Incorporating the careMESH directory into disease surveillance and response processes is a natural fit, and we look forward to collaborating with DOHMH to solve the challenge of identifying and reaching providers once and for all.”





®HL7 and FHIR are the registered trademarks of Health Level Seven International.

