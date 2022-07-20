EL SEPTIMO UNVEILED THE WORLD’S MOST LUXURIOUS LIGHTERS

Los Angeles, CA, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- El Septimo, a division of La Maison Younan, which is owned by Younan Company, stunned the world again during the PCA show in Las Vegas by unveiling the world’s most luxurious lighters, products that have never been seen before in the luxury or jewelry industries. El Septimo truly made the world’s first masterpiece large table lighters, each ranging from 6 to 8 inches in height and 3 to 3.5 inches in width, and each made from 1000 to 1,200 grams of 18K gold and encrusted in 80 to 120 carats of precious stones. Each lighter will retail for $5.5 millions.

‘We wanted to create lighters that the world has never seen before or may have never had the opportunity to get to see unless it is done by El Septimo’ - said Zaya S. Younan, Chairman & CEO of the company.

‘We wanted to showcase El Septimo’s creativity, imagination and ability to create something so special. We have the strength and determination to showcase how we understand the luxury market and how masterfully we can transition our vision into fully functional products.This was a test of our creative design ability and our will to do something that has never been done before.’- added Mr. Younan.

Each lighter was designed to celebrate the new lines of El Septimo’s cigar collection that - over the short period of time since its launch in the US - has been recognized as the best premium cigars in the world.

The first lighter was designed after El Septimo’s line of cigars called Zaya Collection. This lighter - which is the largest in size compared to the other two lighters - is made of 105 separate pieces that were individually casted one by one and polished and assembled together, with a total weight of 1200 grams of 18K solid yellow gold. The main concentration of the jewels used on this lighter are quality Rubies from Burma (present Myanmar) that were mined from Mogok Stone tract mines. There are 4 pieces of oval and 2 pieces of square shaped rubies, with a total weight of 57.04 carats with VVS-quality round diamonds in six sizes, and a total weight of 44 carats. In total, this Zaya Collection lighter has 101.4 carats of precious stones.

The second lighter was designed after El Septimo’s Emperor Collection. The lighter has an image of Emperor Napoleon and is made of 80 separate pieces with 1000 grams of 18K solid yellow gold. The main concentration of stones used on this lighter is made of quality Sapphires from Kashmir, India. The eight pieces of pear-shaped fine sapphires with two large round fine sapphires combine a total weight of 28.68 carats. This unique lighter has 13 different sizes of VVS quality round diamonds that have a total weight of 82.7 carats. The total weight of precious stones for this Emperor Collection lighter is 111.38 carats.

The third lighter was designed after El Septimo’s Sacred Arts Collection. This lighter is made of 89 separate pieces with 1000 grams of 18K gold. The eye catching quality Colombian Emeralds used on this lighter are mined from Muzo Mine in the Northwest of Bogota, Colombia. The four pieces of emerald-cut and two pieces of round-cut fine emeralds constitute a total of 31.07 carats. The most important details of this lighter are the diamonds. The four pieces of large oval shaped diamonds alongside other diamonds in round and baguette cuts create a combined weight of 72.80 carats, all of VVS quality, for a total weight of 103.87 carats.

About Younan company

Younan Company is a global private equity firm that specializes in acquisitions and management of various assets and companies in the luxury consumer space. The company’s strategy is to build a portfolio of luxury products and properties, and lifestyle companies and services. Today, Younan Company is recognized as a global luxury brand with more than $3.2 billion in assets under management through its subsidiaries Premium Cigar Maker El Septimo Geneva SA, Younan Properties and La Maison Younan . La Maison Younan owns and manages luxury hotels and resorts in France, including Château de Beauvois, Hôtel Saint-Martin, Château Le Prieuré, Alexandra Palace, Domaine de Vaugouard, and Château de la Perrière, as well as Malibu Foz Hotel and Beach Resort located in Figueira da Foz, Portugal, four French golf courses including Golf des Forges , Golf du Petit Chêne , Golf d ’Avrillé, and Golf de Vaugouard, two vineyards in Saint-Émilion including Château La Croix Younan and Château Zaya, and MPA Studio de Création Design Agency in Paris.

Attachments