Benzinga and Ari Zoldan Enter Strategic Partnership to Expand Media Footprint

New York, NY, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benzinga , the largest financial news vendor to North American brokerages with more than 25 million monthly readers announced today a strategic partnership with Ari Zoldan , CEO of Quantum Media Group, LLC, a public relations and marketing company based in New York City.

"We are honored to be working with Ari Zoldan and the team at Quantum Media Group," said Luke Jacobi of Benzinga "We look forward to delivering superior service to Quantum's portfolio of clients."

Under the terms of the arrangement, Benzinga will offer Quantum's clientele its portfolio of products and services. In return, Quantum will collaborate with Benzinga on the development of new content from reliable and knowledgeable sources. The agreement will allow both companies to leverage each other's respective infrastructures to deliver cutting-edge content and services.

"We are excited to enter into this new era with Benzinga,” Zoldan said. “Under this relationship, our clients will benefit from their vast digital footprint."

About Ari Zoldan:

Ari Zoldan is the CEO of Quantum Media Group, LLC, a public relations and marketing company based in New York City. As an on-air TV personality, Zoldan can be seen regularly on FOX News, CNN and CNBC covering technology, business and innovation. He is a frequent source for journalists and is quoted regularly in major media outlets. He holds press credentials on Capitol Hill and the United Nations and is a member of The National Press Club in Washington, DC. He is one of the few selected individuals to hold the position of "IBM Watson Futurist." Ari also hosts “The Ari Zoldan Show” 710WOR and iHeart Radio.

About Benzinga:

Benzinga is an innovative financial news outlet that has become the first choice for brokerages, given its easy-to-integrate API suite and easy-to-consume content. Benzinga provides timely, actionable news that helps users navigate a wide breadth of equities in even the most uncertain and volatile markets in real time.

Media Contact:

Ari Zoldan,

CEO, Quantum Media Group, LLC

ari@arizoldan.com

