Texas home builders are being “whiplashed,” says US No. 1 agent

DALLAS, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas homes builders are being “whiplashed” again as a new homes inventory surge caused a record rate of increase in new home listings in local MLSs, according to Ben Caballero, the nation’s top-ranked real estate agent and CEO of HomesUSA.com.



According to the HomesUSA.com June 2022 Texas new homes report, the 3-month moving average of active listings in the local MLSs in Dallas-Ft. Worth, Houston, Austin, and San Antonio jumped from 11,224 in April to 15,131 in June – an increase of 35% in 90 days.

“The whiplash began in March of last year when Texas builders were caught flat-footed by the sudden and astonishing demand for new homes,” said Caballero. “Then while struggling with shortages and supply chain issues, builders pulled out all the stops to increase production, only to be whiplashed again by the sudden reduction in demand caused by cancellations due to rising mortgage rates,” he added.

“The result is an unprecedented and massive spike in active listings in the MLS over the last 90 days,” Caballero noted, adding, “Home building is a tough business.”

Caballero noted that according to Freddie Mac’s weekly mortgage market survey, rates went from 3.76% in the first week of March to 5.81% by late June. According to the National Association of Realtors, mortgage costs are now 30% higher than a year ago for home buyers able to buy a median priced home.

Caballero also explained, “Due to its business-friendly environment, no personal income tax, and geographic location, I expect Texas to continue leading the nation in home starts. The continuing migration from large population centers in the north, northeast and west coast markets will cause those areas to experience a disproportionate share of the coming housing slowdown.”

The HomesUSA.com June 2022 Texas new homes report includes Dallas-Ft. Worth, Houston, Austin, and San Antonio, featuring data from the North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Houston Association of REALTORS, Austin Board of REALTORS, and San Antonio Board of REALTORS.

The report shows an overall decline in new home sales statewide for the first time this year. The 3-month moving average of Texas new home sales shows last month’s sales reported to Multiple Listing Services dropped to 4,098 from 4,300 in May. Home sales were down month-over-month in Dallas-Ft. Worth, Houston, and San Antonio. Austin was the only major market to report a very small increase in new home sales last month with 584 versus 581 in May.

The HomesUSA.com New Home Sales Index reports new home sales pace quickened last month as the 3-month moving average for Days on Market was 54.07 days, down from 55.38 days in May.

New home prices statewide increased last month – a continuing trend. The 3-month moving average of new home sale prices in June was a record $458,448 versus $451,098 in May. The average new home price is up over $71,000 since June 2021, an increase of more than 18 percent, year-over-year.

The average new home price set a record high in Dallas-Ft. Worth, breaking the half million-dollar mark at $501,327 in June versus $486,172 in May. Houston ($419,573 versus $416,787) and San Antonio ($391,577 versus $381,444) also posted record prices. However, the average new home price was slightly lower for the fourth straight month in Austin ($541,079 versus $541,842).

“Despite all of the market challenges – from labor shortages to supply chain and delivery issues – Texas builders continue to show steadfastness and resilience in markets that still remain persistently strong,” said Caballero, a three-time world record holder for most home sales and the No. 1 ranked real estate agent in the US since 2013 by Real Trends.

Statewide pending sales also plummeted, another indication of the impact of buyer cancellations. In June, statewide pending sales were 4,379 versus 5,010. All four major new home markets in Texas – Dallas-Ft. Worth, Houston, Austin, and San Antonio – reported a drop in pending sales in June.

Caballero is sharing the HomesUSA.com New Homes Report in advance of the release by the Commerce Department of its nationwide New Residential Sales Report for June, set for Tuesday, July 26 at 10:00 am Eastern.

Caballero noted this monthly HomesUSA.com report includes both 3-month and 12-month moving averages for six essential market data, including Days on Market, sales volume, sales prices, a sales-to-list price ratio, pending sales, and active listings. The 3-month moving average indices track market seasonality, while the 12-month moving average removes the seasonality and tracks the longer trend.

Days on Market – New Homes in Texas (Exclusive Data)

The HomesUSA.com New Home Sales Index showed the 3-month moving average of Days on Market declined statewide in June. Houston’s DOM was 64.75 days versus 68.14 days in May. In Austin, the DOM decreased to 26.72 days versus 27.60 days in May. In Dallas-Ft. Worth, the DOM increased to 51.42 days from 50.60 days in May. In San Antonio, the DOM was 57.03 days versus 55.01 days in May. (See Chart 1: Texas New Homes Days on Market)

Texas New Home Sales Data

Based on all available local MLS data, total new home sales in Texas were lower statewide and in three of the four major new home markets last month, according to the 3-month moving average. In Houston, June’s total sales were 1,691 versus 1,797 in May. Dallas-Ft. Worth new home sales also decreased to 1,285 versus 1,374 in May. In San Antonio, new home sales decreased to 538 from 548 in May. Austin was the exception, as June sales totaled 584 versus 581 in May. (See Chart 2: Texas New Home Sales)

Texas New Home Prices

The average price of new homes in Texas shows higher prices statewide and in three of the four major new home markets last month. Dallas-Ft. Worth reported its 3-month moving average price for new homes was higher in June at $501,327 versus $486,172 in May. Houston’s average new home price was also higher in June at $419,573 versus $416,787 in May. In San Antonio, the average new home price was higher in June at $391,577 versus $381,444 in May. Austin’s 3-month moving average price was the exception, as it decreased in June to $541,079 from $541,842 in May. (See Chart 3: Texas New Home Prices)

Texas Sales-to-List Price Ratio

New home sales statewide and in Dallas-Ft. Worth, Houston, Austin, and San Antonio still hover near 100 percent of the asking price and in two markets, exceeded it. Statewide, the 3-month moving average of the sales-to-list price ratio in June was 99.954 versus 99.915 percent in May. Dallas-Ft. Worth’s ratio was 100.688 versus 100.561 percent in May. In Houston, the ratio was 99.097 versus 99.147 in May. In Austin, the sales-to-price ratio in June was 100.939 versus 100.922 percent in May. San Antonio’s ratio in June was 99.853 versus 99.733 in May. (See Chart 4: Texas Sales-to-List Price Ratio)

Texas Pending New Homes Sales Data

Based on local MLS data, pending new home sales dropped statewide and in all four Texas major new home markets last month. Statewide MLS data shows pending sales in June were 4,379 versus 5,010 in May. Houston’s pending sales in June were 1,725 versus 2,083 in May. In San Antonio, pending sales last month were 467 versus 605 in May. Pending new home sales last month in Dallas-Ft. Worth were 1,593 versus 1,663 in May. Austin’s pending sales in June were 594 versus 659 in May. (See Chart 5: Texas Pending New Home Sales)

Texas Active Listings for New Homes

MLS data shows the 3-month moving average for active listings statewide increased in June to 15,131 versus 12,432 in May. Last month, all four major Texas new home markets posted higher active listings. Dallas-Ft. Worth’s active listings in June were 2,915 versus 1,613 in May. Last month’s active listings in Houston were 7,900 versus 7,373 in May. June’s active listings in Austin were higher at 2,129 versus 1,567 in May. San Antonio reported active new home listings in June were 2,186 versus 1,879 in May. (See Chart 6: Texas Active Listings and Chart A: 12-Month Moving Averages)

About the HomesUSA.com New Home Sales Index

The HomesUSA.com Index is reported as both a 3-month and 12-month moving average of the Days on Market (DOM) for new homes listed in the local Multiple Listing Services (MLSs) for the four largest Texas markets, including Dallas-Ft. Worth, Houston, Austin, and San Antonio. Created by Ben Caballero, founder and CEO of HomesUSA.com, it is the first Days on Market index to track Texas’s new home market and includes homes listed while under construction.

About Ben Caballero and HomesUSA.com®

Ben Caballero, founder and CEO of HomesUSA.com, is a three-time Guinness World Record title holder for “Most annual home sale transactions through MLS by an individual sell-side real estate agent - current.” Ranked by REAL Trends as America’s top real estate agent for home sales since 2013, Ben is the most productive real estate agent in U.S. history. He is the only agent to exceed $1 billion in residential sales transactions in a single year, a feat first achieved in 2015 and repeated each year through 2018 when he achieved more than $2 billion. An award-winning innovator and technology pioneer, Ben works with more than 60 home builders in Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Austin, and San Antonio. His podcast series is available on iTunes and Google Podcasts . An infographic illustrating Ben’s sales production is here . Learn more at HomesUSA.com |Twitter: @bcaballero - @HomesUSA | Facebook: /HomesUSAdotcom.

Note for journalists: You may contact Ben Caballero directly on his cell at (214) 616-9222 or by email at ben@homesusa.com .

“REALTOR® is a federally registered collective membership mark which identifies a real estate professional who is a member of the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® and subscribes to its strict Code of Ethics.”

Media Contact:

Kevin Hawkins

(206) 866-1220

kevin@wavgroup.com

Image: Ben Caballero

https://www.homesusa.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Ben-Caballero-Portrait-Grey-4288x2848.jpg

Individual Chart images:

Chart 1: Texas New Homes Tracking - Days on Market – June 2022: https://homesusa.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/Chart-1-Texas-Days-on-Market.jpg

Chart 2: Texas New Home Sales – June 2022: https://homesusa.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/Chart-2-Texas-New-Home-Sales.jpg

Chart 3: Texas New Home Sales Prices – June 2022: https://homesusa.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/Chart-3-Texas-New-Home-Sales-Prices.jpg

Chart 4: Texas Sales-to-List-Price Ratio – June 2022: https://homesusa.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/Chart-4-Texas-Sales-to-List-Price-Ratio.jpg

Chart 5: Texas Pending New Home Sales – June 2022: https://homesusa.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/Chart-5-Texas-Pending-New-Home-Sales.jpg

Chart 6: Texas Active Listings for New Homes – June 2022: https://homesusa.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/Chart-6-Texas-Active-Listings.jpg

Chart A: Texas 12-Month Moving Averages – New Homes – June 2022: https://homesusa.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/Chart-A-12MonthChart-DataOnly.jpg