Aldebaran Announces C$10.3 Million Strategic Investment by South32

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aldebaran Resources Inc. (“Aldebaran” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: ALDE, OTCQX: ADBRF), is pleased to announce a C$10,296,000 non-brokered private placement (“Private Placement”) by a wholly-owned subsidiary of South32 Limited (“South32”), to advance the Company’s Altar copper-gold project in San Juan, Argentina.

Highlights

South32 will invest C$10.3 million by way of a non-brokered private placement in the Company

The Company will issue an aggregate 13,200,000 common shares (the “Common Shares”) pursuant to the Private Placement at a price of $0.78 per Common Share

Upon closing of the Private Placement, South32 will own approximately 9.9% of Aldebaran’s issued and outstanding common shares on a non-diluted basis

The Company will use the proceeds of the strategic investment to fund exploration activities at Altar.

John Black, CEO of Aldebaran commented as follows: “We are pleased to welcome South32 as a strategic investor in the Company. The investment by South32, a diversified mining and metals company with operations and projects across the globe, is a strong endorsement of the Altar project. With this financing in place, we are well positioned for a substantial drill campaign at the Altar project starting in Q4 2022.”

In connection with its investment, South32 will be granted certain participation and top-up rights, allowing South32 to maintain its equity interest so long as it maintains said interest at or above 9%. Additionally, South32 shall be allowed to nominate a director to the board of directors if it obtains a 12.5% equity interest in the Company. The Company and South32 have agreed to form a joint advisory committee to share expertise, exploration concepts and discuss exploration activities at the Altar project. South32 has also agreed to not dispose of any shares of Aldebaran for one year and to not acquire greater than a 19.9% equity interest for 18 months, subject to certain exceptions.

Closing of this financing is expected to occur on or about August 9th, 2022 and is subject to various conditions, including approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. No finder’s fee is payable in connection with this financing.

Webinar

About Aldebaran Resources Inc.

Aldebaran is a mineral exploration company that was spun out of Regulus Resources Inc. in 2018 and has the same core management team. Aldebaran has the right to earn up to an 80% interest in the Altar copper-gold project in San Juan Province, Argentina from Sibanye Stillwater Limited. The Altar project hosts multiple porphyry copper-gold deposits with potential for additional discoveries. Altar forms part of a cluster of world-class porphyry copper deposits which includes Los Pelambres (Antofagasta Minerals), El Pachón (Glencore), and Los Azules (McEwen Copper). In March 2021 the Company announced an updated mineral resource estimate for Altar, prepared by Independent Mining Consultants Inc. and based on the drilling completed up to and including 2020.

