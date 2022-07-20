Kdan Mobile Begins Collaboration With Microsoft, Integrating Dottedsign With Microsoft Teams

STATE COLLEGE, Pa., July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kdan Mobile Software Ltd., an international SaaS company, announced a series of upcoming collaboration projects with Microsoft. Kdan's e-signature platform, DottedSign, now integrates with Microsoft Teams. Future efforts will continue to make Kdan's software solutions available for users of Microsoft's platforms.

"We share the same core values with Microsoft, in that our solutions are devoted to increasing the productivity for enterprises," explains Wei-Chung Wang, Kdan's VP of global marketing and strategy. "By integrating DottedSign with Microsoft Teams, users are able to streamline their work process, greatly enhancing the team's mobility and productivity."

Kdan will introduce integrations between DottedSign and Microsoft Dynamics 365 CRM to support sales, service and marketing-related activities; and Microsoft Azure, Microsoft's cloud computing platform, to provide users with more storage solutions.

The aim of the initial integration is to help users work more efficiently in remote or hybrid environments by enabling documents to be signed and stored within Teams. DottedSign is now available in Microsoft AppSource to the more than 270 million monthly active users of Microsoft Teams. DottedSign provides added security with its identity authentication, signature validation and audit trails, along with its encryption, strengthening the confidentiality of the documents.

"Our vision for the future of remote work is one where users can find all their essential tools in one place," explains Kenny Su, Kdan's CEO and founder. "A member of an organization could now hold video conferences, share ideas with team members and request signatures from internal or external parties-all directly within Teams."

DottedSign is currently used by over 2,000 enterprises to expedite the signature process. Organizations that are interested in trialing DottedSign to sign and store documents online are encouraged to visit its official website: https://bit.ly/3PtUvXI

# # #

About Kdan Mobile Software Ltd. and DottedSign

Kdan Mobile Software was founded in 2009 with a mission to empower modern professionals to better leverage their productivity and unleash their creativity. The company is a global SaaS provider, whose work is supported by over 200 million downloads, and over 10 million active members worldwide.

Their e-signature service, DottedSign, is used by over 2,000 enterprise clients and provides a smooth, secure and efficient cloud-based e- signing service. Their other solutions include a portfolio of different productivity and creativity-related tools.

DottedSign is available for purchase in Microsoft AppSource: Get DottedSign

For more information visit: Kdan Mobile.

For more information about DottedSign visit: DottedSign

Media Contact:

Roger Hsu

pr@kdanmobile.com

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.