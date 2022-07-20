Free City Releases Violent Squirrel NFTs Ahead of Launch

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The remarkable Metaverse Project, Free City , is finally coming to life with the release of VS. VS is a collection of 5000 Violent Squirrel NFTs. It comes with over a 100 unique attributes, and is stored on Solana. The VS will be a dedicated identification proof for entering the Free City.







Every player can mint one NFT per wallet. If users want to own the Violent Squirrel NFT, this is their chance or they will have to wait to buy it on the secondary market, via Magic Eden.

Free City is an emerging Metaverse SocialFi platform built upon polygon blockchain. It offers users with an immersive experience by leveraging emerging technologies such as Web 3.0, Metaverse and Blockchain technology. It provides users with a free and creative digital world where they can express themselves without any restrictions.

Free City envisions to revolutionize the domain of social networking. It aims to shift social interactions from crowd-based platforms to Web 3.0 based token city. The city economics mainly runs on the concept of SocialFi . In Free City, the social value of each player is tokenized.

Free City, users get NFT microphones through which they can access voice rooms and interact with other players based upon their interests. The NFT microphones are the important indicators of the true social value of a player. The complete social value of the city is also reflected in these microphones. The players have the option to upgrade their NFT assets by levelling up any of the four properties, that is, batteries, grip, luck and sound card. Each of these attributes helps players in gaining more value.

Furthermore, a player can engage in various voice chats to enhance their social value. Another way of enhancing a player’s social value is the use of land plots. A player can utilize these land plots to create their own voice audio rooms.

The players can participate in various social events and activities by means of their 3D avatars. They can engage in various social interactions based upon their values and interests. The voice chat rooms are built upon an opulent blend of the two phenomena of NFT and SocialFi. Players can also create their own chat rooms as well. Here, they can reflect their social value.

Looking at the numerous benefits, it is evident why players are waiting excitedly for the launch of this break-through platform. It offers a wonderful opportunity to earn a livelihood by participating in various social activities. This initial release of NFTs is an important first step towards the launch of the game. It can be speculated that this game will be available soon and players can start reaping the benefits of this innovative platform.

Free City ensures a decentralized and democratic governance system where all assets of a player are securely stored on blockchain. The players can engage2earn and enjoy the numerous benefits that the platform has to offer.

