IQST – iQSTEL Announces First Electric Car Scheduled For Production Q4 2022

New York, NY, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iQSTEL, Inc. (OTCQX: IQST) today announced the company expects to complete production of its first electric car this year by the end of Q4 2022.

iQSTEL’s EVOSS business division is a wholly owned subsidiary dedicated to the development electric vehicles. EVOSS has produced and is currently marketing its first electric motorcycles. Today, the company revealed its product and market research department has been working on the design of its first EVOSS Medium Speed Electric Vehicle (Medium Speed EV).

iQSTEL plans for the EVOSS business division to have a wide portfolio of electric vehicles. The first EVOSS EV Car (80Km/h, 50 Mph) is scheduled to roll out the production line in Q4 this year.

We are targeting EVOSS EV Car sales in Spain, Portugal, USA, Latin American and selected countries in Africa.

The EVOSS EV Car is designed as an affordable, daily use (in many cases as second car), vehicle for both utilitarian and fun purposes the same way our EVOSS EV Motorcycles can be used for work or fun.

Drawing on our high-tech and telecomunications background, we plan to intigrate the EVOSS EV car with a variety of high-tech features.

iQSTEL now expands its EV reach to a broader market including both its EV Motorcycles and EV Cars.

iQSTEL’s strategy is to make EVOSS a recongized EV brand name targeting underserved market segments.

Look for an EV Motorcycle update coming soon to include the latest on the next production run of EV Motorcycles and dealer agreements.

iQSTEL is on track to achieve or exceed its $90 million net income postive revenue forecast for 2022 by building on the company’s base high-tech and telecomunications business with its new EVOSS, Global Money One, and Internet of Things divisions.

The IQSTEL´s Management and the Independent Board of Directors have consistently under promised and over delivered in the past and plan to continue with the same standards well into the futrure.

About iQSTEL Inc.:

iQSTEL Inc (OTCQX: IQST) ( www.iQSTEL.com ) is a US-based publicly-listed company offering leading-edge Telecommunication, Technology and Fintech Services for Global Markets, with presence in 13 countries. The company provides services to the Telecommunications, Electric Vehicle (EV), Liquid Fuel Distribution, Chemical and Financial Services Industries. iQSTEL has 4 Business Divisions: Telecom, Technology, Fintech and Blockchain, with worldwide B2B and B2C customer relations operating through its subsidiaries: Etelix, SwissLink, QGlobal SMS, SMSDirectos, IoT Labs, Global Money One and itsBchain. The Company has an extensive portfolio of products and services for its clients: SMS, VoIP, 4G & 5G international infrastructure connectivity, Cloud-PBX, OmniChannel Marketing, IoT Smart Electric Vehicle Platform, iQ Batteries for Electric Vehicles, IoT Smart Gas Platform, IoT Smart Tank Platform, Visa Debit Card, Money Remittance, Mobile Number Portability Application MNPA (Blockchain Platform) and Settlement & Payments Marketplace (Blockchain Platform).

