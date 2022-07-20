PMMA Microspheres Market size worth $ 144.10 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 8.24% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, “PMMA Microspheres Market” By Technology (Solvent Borne, Water-Borne), By End-User (Paint And Coatings, Personal Care And Cosmetics), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the PMMA Microspheres Market size was valued at USD 139.55 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 144.10 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.24% from 2022 to 2030.



Global PMMA Microspheres Market Overview

The increase in demand for PMMA microspheres within the cosmetic trade is one of the main factors driving the world PMMA Microspheres Market growth. The increasing applications of PMMA microspheres in paint & coatings, and 3D printing inks are tributary to the expansion of the global PMMA microspheres trade. PMMA microsphere conjointly called acrylic glass is a clear thermoplastic glass that is widely used as a cosmetic additive, lightweight diffusion agent, anti-blocking agent, matting agent, ink & rubber additive, and others. PMMA microspheres are synthesized from methyl radical methacrylate chemical compounds and supply high impact resistance, heat resistance, strength, and flexural strength, because of that it is widely employed in varied industries like bioscience & medical specialty, and private care & cosmetics.

One of the main drivers for the PMMA Microspheres Market is the growth of end-use industries. PMMA microspheres are wide employed in varied end-use industries like cosmetics, medical, displays, and paints & coatings. One of the main applications of the PMMA microspheres is the medical trade. There is an increasing demand for PMMA microspheres for medical applications due to the magnified disbursement within the attention sector by governments of assorted countries. PMMA offers a selected combination of high optical clarity and transparency and high mechanical strength. alternative materials give either optical clarity or mechanical strength. They fail within the competition whereby this specific combination is required.

In January 2020, Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd. and a research group have jointly developed a coating material that is expected to add antibacterial and antiviral effects to the surfaces of various materials.



The major players in the market are Sekisui Kasei Co. Ltd (Japan), Dynea AS (Norway), HEYO (Taiwan), Imperial Microspheres (US), Cospheric LLC (US), Microchem (Switzerland), Lab261 (US), Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd (Japan), Kobo Products Inc. (US), Kuraray Co. Ltd (Japan), Trinseo (US), and Microbeads AS (Norway).

PMMA Microspheres Market, By Technology Solvent Borne Water-Borne Others



PMMA Microspheres Market, By End-User Paint & Coatings Personal Care & Cosmetics Life Science and Biomedical Electronics Others



PMMA Microspheres Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



