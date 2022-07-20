J&J, AbbVie, and Amgen Among Dominant Players in the Plaque Psoriasis Drugs Market | GlobalData Plc

LONDON, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Plaque Psoriasis (PsO): Global Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2030” report offered by GlobalData provides an overview of plaque psoriasis including epidemiology, etiology, pathophysiology, symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment guidelines. Additionally, the report analyses topline plaque psoriasis market revenue, the annual cost of therapy, and major pipeline product sales in the forecast period.



The sales of plaque psoriasis therapeutics totaled $14.2 billion in 2020 in the 7MM. The market is anticipated to experience growth at a CAGR of more than 6% by 2030. The global market growth is driven by the steady increase in total diagnosed prevalence across the 7MM.

Plaque Psoriasis Drugs Market Drivers

The steady increase in total diagnosed prevalence across the 7MM and the launches of eight new pipeline products: Bimzelx (bimekizumab), sonelokimab, ABY-035/izokibep, roflumilast, tapinarof, deucravacitinib, tepilamide fumarate, and piclidenoson will fuel the plaque psoriasis drugs market growth during the forecast period. The increased treatment options for mild and moderate patients, a historically undertreated population will also support the growth of the market.

Plaque Psoriasis Market - Unmet Needs and Opportunities Assessment

Despite the number of therapies already available for PsO, several key commercial and clinical unmet needs remain. Unmet clinical needs in PsO include the need for novel topical therapeutics as well as new therapies that target the subgroups of the mildest and the most severe patients. Patient access continues to be a significant commercial unmet need as the high cost of biologic therapies can present a significant barrier to care. However, the advent of novel pipeline therapeutics and the launch of both biosimilars and generics opens the door for more PsO patients to access care.

Plaque Psoriasis Market - Pipeline Assessment

Given the dominance of biologics in the last decade, the current PsO pipeline is surprisingly innovative, both in terms of new mechanisms of action as well as new companies entering the development space. More recently, there has also been an increased focus on the small molecule oral and topical therapeutics market. Over the 10-year forecast period, it has been forecast that eight products in late-stage development will launch in the 7MM. Growth within the markets will be largely driven by the launch and uptake of three IL-17 inhibitors, UCB’s bimekizumab, Merck’s sonelokimab, and Affibody’s ABY-035; three small oral therapeutics, Bristol-Myers Squibb’s deucravacitinib, Dr. Reddy’s tepilamide fumarate, and Can-Fite Biopharma’s piclidenoson; and two topical therapies, Arcutis’ roflumilast and Dermavant’s tapinarof.

Plaque Psoriasis Market - Competitive Landscape

Most first-line therapies for mild PsO patients are highly genericized. This includes topical orticosteroids and vitamin A and vitamin D derivatives. Conversely, there is heavy competition within the PsO market, focusing on biologic drugs targeting patients with moderate to severe disease. Currently, the only oral therapy that is currently marketed for psoriasis is Amgen’s small molecule PDE4 inhibitor, Otezla. Since its approval, Otezla has proven to be a safe drug and has been used by physicians across the 7MM. However, KOLs have noted that their efficacy is not as strong as available biologic therapies and thus physicians are less inclined to use it.

Historically, J&J, AbbVie, and Amgen have been dominant companies in the PsO market. Sales of Remicade, Stelara, and Tremfya cemented J&J as one of the major companies occupying the PsO market. Despite J&J having no pipeline products, Tremfya should remain patent-protected throughout the forecast period. AbbVie also has a commanding presence in the field due to marketing both Humira and Skyrizi.

Leading Companies in the Plaque Psoriasis Market

J&J

Amgen

AbbVie

Novartis

Bristol Myers Squibb

Eli Lilly

SunPharma

Merck

Affibody

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Plaque Psoriasis Market Report Scope

Overview of PsO including epidemiology, etiology, pathophysiology, symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment guidelines.

Topline PsO market revenue, the annual cost of therapy, and major pipeline product sales in the forecast period.

Key topics covered include current treatment and pipeline therapies, unmet needs and opportunities, and the drivers and barriers affecting PsO therapeutics sales in the 7MM.

Pipeline analysis: Comprehensive data split across different phases, emerging novel trends under development, and detailed analysis of late-stage pipeline drugs.

Analysis of the current and future market competition in the global PsO therapeutics market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints, and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide a qualitative analysis of its implications.



Plaque Psoriasis Market Overview

Market Size 2020 $14.2 billion CAGR (2020-2030) >6% Leading Companies J&J, Amgen, AbbVie, Novartis, Bristol Myers Squibb, Eli Lilly, SunPharma, Merck, Affibody, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, and Others





FAQs

What was the plaque psoriasis market size in 2020?

The plaque psoriasis market size was valued at $14.2 billion in 2020.

What is the plaque psoriasis market growth rate?

The plaque psoriasis market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 6% during the forecast period.

Which are the leading companies in the plaque psoriasis market?

The leading companies in the plaque psoriasis market are J&J, Amgen, AbbVie, Novartis, Bristol Myers Squibb, Eli Lilly, SunPharma, Merck, Affibody, and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories.

