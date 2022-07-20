The Global Pencil Sharpeners Market is expected to grow by $ 227.73 mn during 2022-2026, decelerating at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period

New York, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Pencil Sharpeners Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06293161/?utm_source=GNW

7% during the forecast period. Our report on the pencil sharpeners market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growth in the global education sector, product Innovation by vendors, and growing demand for sustainable consumer stationery products.

The pencil sharpeners market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.



The pencil sharpeners market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Manual sharpeners

• Electric sharpeners

• Battery sharpeners

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing emphasis on omnichannel retailing as one of the prime reasons driving the pencil sharpeners market growth during the next few years. Also, the rising popularity of fashion stationery and rising focus on product personalization will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the pencil sharpeners market covers the following areas:

• Pencil sharpeners market sizing

• Pencil sharpeners market forecast

• Pencil sharpeners market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading pencil sharpeners market vendors that include ACCO Brands Corp., Acme United Corp., Baumgartens, Deli Group Co. Ltd, Evergreen Art Supply, Faber-Castell Aktiengesellschaft, FACTIS S.A., Fun Express LLC, Hindustan Pencils Pvt. Ltd., Maped, Newell Brands Inc., Officemate LLC, SDI Group, Shanghai M and G Stationery Inc., STAEDTLER Mars GmbH and Co. KG, and Stanley Black and Decker Inc. Also, the pencil sharpeners market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

