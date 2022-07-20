Global Next Generation Stevia Market Is Projected To Surge Past A Market Valuation Of US$ 1.84 Billion By The End Of 2032; States Fact.MR

United States, Rockville MD, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global next generation stevia market stands at US$ 747.4 million in 2022 and with worldwide demand estimated to rise at an impressive CAGR of 9.4% across the forecast period (2022-2032).



Increasing demand for low-sugar and low-calorie foods and beverages from health-conscious consumers has resulted in high demand for natural sweeteners such as stevia. Rising popularity of organic products and plant-based foods is expected to bolster next generation stevia extract shipments across the world.

From 2022 to 2032, next generation stevia sales across the world are estimated to increase at a stellar CAGR of 9.4%.

Key Takeways From Market Study:

North America next generation stevia market holds a significant market share of 26.3% and a revenue total of US$ 196.6 million.

The Europe next generation stevia market accounts for a valuation of US$ 158 million at present and holds a market share of 21.2%.

The China next generation stevia market holds a market share of 9.7% and accounts for a total valuation of US$ 72.5 million in 2022.

The market for next generation stevia in the Asia Pacific region is expected to provide rewarding opportunities owing to the increasing demand for natural sweeteners and the high incidence of diabetes.

Rising prevalence of diabetes, presence of key food manufacturers, and increasing focus on health and fitness are expected to be prominent trends favouring next generation stevia market potential in this region.

Demand for organic and plant-based food products is expected to drive the adoption of next generation stevia sweeteners and is expected to bolster market potential throughout the forecast period.

Market Developments:

Arboreal , an India-based start-up focused on providing low-calorie natural sugar substitutes raised around US$ 3.5 million in two rounds of funding. The company aims to develop sugar substitutes that not only taste sweet but also mimic the qualities of sugar in terms of feel and texture as well.

, an India-based start-up focused on providing low-calorie natural sugar substitutes raised around US$ 3.5 million in two rounds of funding. The company aims to develop sugar substitutes that not only taste sweet but also mimic the qualities of sugar in terms of feel and texture as well. B.T. Sweet Ltd., an Israel-based food technology start-up, unveiled a new plant-based sweetener called Cambya, which acts as a drop-in sugar replacer for several applications.

New market players can focus on research and development to create novel sweetening solutions and gain a prominent market share in the global next generation stevia industry.

Competitive Landscape

Next generation stevia manufacturers are anticipated to focus on research and development of novel product offerings to gain a competitive edge over other market players. Next generation stevia suppliers are also expanding their offerings by commercializing new products and launching new products to strengthen their market presence.

In January 2021, SweeGen, a company focused on sweeteners, announced that it was commercializing its Bestevia Rebaudioside N (Reb N). This stevia is particularly suitable for beverages and is created from a patented technology from Conagen, a biotech company.





Key Segments Covered in Next Generation Stevia Industry Research

By Form : Liquid Powder

By Application : Bakery Confectionery Cereal-based Products Dairy Products Beverages Carbonated Beverages Juices Others Nutraceuticals/ Pharmaceuticals Others

By Region : North America Latin America Europe APAC MEA



Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global Next Generation Stevia Market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights by Form (Liquid, Powder), By Application (Bakery, Confectionery Cereal-based Products, Dairy Products, Beverages, Nutraceuticals/ Pharmaceuticals) and by region (North America, LATAM, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

