Robotic Rehabilitation and Assistive Technologies Market to Surpass Value of US$ 5.5 Bn by 2031

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc.: Increasing trend of implementation of assistive robotic technologies in long-term care for the elderly will continue to enrich future market outlook for robotic rehabilitation and assistive technologies. Assistive robots held the largest revenue share in the robotic rehabilitation and assistive technologies market in 2021, and the segment is expected to remain lucrative during the forecast period of 2022–2031. Globally, the size of the market is projected to reach more than US$ 5.5 Bn in 2031, advancing at a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period.



A deep-dive robotic rehabilitation and assistive technologies demand analysis has underscored substantial uptake of therapy robots and assistive devices in the U.S., France, the U.K., Germany, China, and Japan. The use of robots for motor rehabilitation after strokes and for treating impairments after neuromotor and orthopedic disorders is growing. The health burden of these disorders in the U.S., for instance, is fueling the market prospects.

Post-surgery applications of physical therapy robots accounted for a key market share for robotic rehabilitation and assistive technologies in 2021. The presence of an enormous patient pool has spurred the demand in the segment. Rise in demand for post-surgery rehabilitation in patients especially after orthopedic surgeries, coupled with growing patient awareness, has generated sizable revenue opportunities for key players in the robotic rehabilitation and assistive technologies market.

Key Findings of Robotic Rehabilitation and Assistive Technologies Market Study

Rise in Use of Robotics in Rehabilitation for Impairment in Adults Presents Abundant Opportunities : The use of robotics in rehabilitation procedures is growing notably in motor impairments after strokes for treating lower-limb paralysis. Advancements in robotic rehabilitation procedures have reinforced the quality of life in the target population, thus expanding the avenues in the robotic rehabilitation and assistive technologies market. The application of therapy robots in adult patients is rising, thereby generating enormous opportunities. The evolving patients’ needs in stroke rehabilitation will expand the avenue in the robotic rehabilitation and assistive technologies market. The introduction of smart and portable rehabilitation robotic devices is likely to improve mobility in severely impaired patients.





Robotic Rehabilitation and Assistive Technologies Market: Key Drivers

High burden of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) particularly strokes have led to short-term and permanent motor impairments in the patient population. Range of therapy robots and assistive devices for stroke rehabilitation has underpinned a vast avenue, driving the evolution of the robotic rehabilitation and assistive technologies market.

Growing number of long-term care facilities for the elderly is a key trend bolstering the market prospects

Robotic Rehabilitation and Assistive Technologies Market: Regional Growth Dynamics

North America held a leading share of the global robotic rehabilitation and assistive technologies market in 2021. Rise in demand for robots for treating impairments caused by chronic diseases and the presence of a well-established infrastructure are propelling the revenue growth.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness incredible opportunities in the near future. The Asia Pacific robotic rehabilitation and assistive technologies market is projected to advance at CAGR of 13.0% during the forecast period. Rise in demand for application of robotics in physical therapy procedures will generate sizable opportunities.

Robotic Rehabilitation and Assistive Technologies Market: Key Players

Prominent players in the market include:

Instead Technologies, Ltd

Rex Bionics Ltd.

Kinova, Inc.

CYBERDYNE, INC

DIH Technologies Corporation (Hocoma)

Vincent Medical

Ekso Bionics

Bionik Laboratories Corp.

AlterG, Inc.

ReWalk Robotics

Robotic Rehabilitation and Assistive Technologies Market Segmentation

Type Assistive Robot Rehabilitation Robot

Portability Standalone Mobile

Application Post-surgery Cognitive and Motor Skill Therapy Others



Regions

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa



Countries Covered

U.S.

Canada

Germany

U.K.

France

Spain

Italy

Russia & CIS

Japan

China

India

ASEAN

Brazil

Mexico

GCC Countries

South Africa

