Emerge Opens Office in Atlanta, Expanding North America Footprint as Company Reaches Milestone, Five Years of Operations

Scottsdale, Arizona, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emerge, the leading freight procurement platform, announced opening its Atlanta, Georgia office, expanding its North America presence. The facility will operate in conjunction with Emerge’s Scottsdale headquarters and its Boulder, Colorado location to expand coverage for its growing and diversified customer base. The Atlanta office has space for 160 freight tech professionals.

"Opening an Atlanta-area office is an exciting next step in Emerge’s rapid expansion and growth. We will bring the Scottsdale Emerge culture and focus on Shipper and Carrier experience to this new office, located in the heart of the intersection of freight and technology," said Cameron Ramsdell, COO, Emerge. "This expansion positions our company well for continued growth and demonstrates our commitment to enhancing the shipper and carrier experience within the Emerge marketplace as we expand our 24/7 support offering."

The Atlanta office will include sales, customer service, carrier enablement, and other operational roles.

Five Years of Innovation and Added Value for Customers

Founded by industry leader Andrew Leto in July 2017, Emerge has filled a significant gap in transportation technology for five years by reinventing freight procurement. Emerge is the only platform designed and led by freight experts with decades of direct, hands-on procurement experience, resulting in widespread adoption by shippers and carriers.

With a digital freight procurement platform, streamlined processes for completing bids, and a marketplace directly connecting shippers and carriers, enabling real-time transactions, Emerge has helped customers realize significant savings and gains in efficiency.

More than 1,000 shippers rely on the Emerge Freight Procurement Platform, with over 45K marketplace carriers. Platform growth year-over-year has been exponential at 700 percent from 2020 to 2021.

According to Leto, growth is driven by Emerge's commitment to adding value for its users. "We continuously look at innovative ways to enhance our products and offer greater value to our customers."

To that end, the company recently launched Emerge Benchmarking, an enhancement to its RFP solution. This feature empowers data-driven decision-making by aggregating freight industry data from numerous trusted sources, providing users with vital business intelligence and market insights in real-time so they can quickly evaluate options and make informed decisions.

Emerge has received national and local recognition in the past six months for innovation, exponential growth, and the quality of its products and services. Recent accolades include being recognized as one of America's Best Startup Employers by Forbes magazine, ranked as the 2nd Fastest-Growing Private Company in the Southwest Region by Inc. 5000, listed among Inbound Logistics magazine’s Top 100 IT Providers, and named a finalist in Fast Company magazine’s World-Changing Ideas Awards. Emerge is also ranked number 8 in the FreightWaves Freight Tech 25 list.

Team Expertise to Drive Continued Platform Growth for the Next Five Years and Beyond

The Emerge Freight Procurement Platform has continued to experience rapid growth, with interest from the country's most-preeminent shippers and carriers. Emerge has attracted leaders from the supply chain's most recognized brands, including UPS Freight, GlobalTranz, Coyote Logistics, J.B. Hunt, and FreightWaves. The Company has leveraged the expertise of these industry-heavy hitters to scale its operations and create a sustainable competitive position in the dynamic freight technology market sector.

Rethinking Procurement: The Emerge Freight Procurement Platform

With freight procurement and optimization becoming a frequent boardroom conversation, companies are increasingly looking for creative ways to find new efficiency in their supply chains. The premier choice for carriers and shippers within the procurement ecosystem, the Emerge platform inherently creates a powerful "network effect" — opening new opportunities for all participants as the network grows and becomes more robust. With every carrier and shipper added, the Emerge marketplace becomes even more powerful — creating better opportunities and win-win scenarios for all.

Shipper and Carrier Collaboration, Evolved

Since being founded in 2017, Emerge has seen tremendous success. In addition to securing over $150 million in investor funding, the Emerge platform has enabled shippers to procure over $8 billion in freight by leveraging the Dynamic RFP and Spot platform. In September of 2021, Emerge announced its latest Series B funding round of $130 million, led by investment partners 9Yards Capital, Tiger Global Management, and The Spruce House Partnership, with additional participation from existing backers New Road Capital Partners and Greycroft.

"We have been fortunate to have great partners. Financial partners, shipper partners, and carrier partners. Andrew [Leto's] vision has continued to evolve, and we're confident that our partners will regard our platform as the most influential in transportation," said Jack Holmes, Executive Chairman of Emerge and the former President& CEO of UPS Freight.

About Emerge

Transforming the $800 billion freight industry, Emerge empowers meaningful logistics relationships through its award-winning Freight Procurement Platform. Emerge offers solutions that enhance the procurement process built by freight professionals for freight professionals, enabling shippers and carriers to make more empowered, strategic decisions. Founded in 2017 with its headquarters in Scottsdale, Arizona, Emerge is one of the fastest-growing technology startups in the U.S. Visit www.emergemarket.com to learn more or view current open positions.

