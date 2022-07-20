The Global Aluminum Sulfide Market is expected to grow by $ 1.67 bn during 2022-2026, decelerating at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period

New York, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Aluminum Sulfide Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06293158/?utm_source=GNW

8% during the forecast period. Our report on the aluminum sulfide market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for clean water and wastewater treatment, increased application in the chemical industry, and increasing demand from the power generation industry.

The aluminum sulfide market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The aluminum sulfide market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Oil and gas

• Water and wastewater treatment

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• The Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the increase in the growth of the paper and pulp industry as one of the prime reasons driving the aluminum sulfide market growth during the next few years. Also, the rise in global oil and gas refinery capacity and increasing usage of aluminum sulfide for fabric dyeing will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the aluminum sulfide market covers the following areas:

• Aluminum sulfide market sizing

• Aluminum sulfide market forecast

• Aluminum sulfide market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading aluminum sulfide market vendors that include Absco Ltd., American Elements, Materion Corp., Merck and Co. Inc., Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Ultra Pure Lab Chem Industries LLP. Also, the aluminum sulfide market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06293158/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________