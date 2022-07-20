Figure Technologies, Inc. Selects Trillium Labs' Surveyor for Blockchain Trade Surveillance

NEW YORK, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trillium Labs, a pioneering financial technology service provider, announced today that Figure Technologies Inc. (Figure™), a leader in transforming financial services through the power of blockchain, will now use Trillium Labs' Surveyor enterprise trade surveillance solution for the Figure ATS, an alternative trading system that is registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and that is part of Figure's Marketplace trading platform. Figure Technologies is the first blockchain client of Surveyor, which has been steadily growing its digital asset coverage.

"After launching the Figure ATS, we knew a trade surveillance partner was needed who could provide the necessary support that would allow us the ability to effectively monitor for unique behavior and activity. The Surveyor enterprise trade surveillance solution enables us to continue fulfilling our regulatory obligations, while also helping protect the integrity of the Figure ATS," said Brian Vecchio, Figure Marketplace's BSA/AML Officer.

Director of Product Melissa Watras said, "We are beyond honored to have Figure as our first Blockchain client. As digital assets continue to become more regulated, this partnership brings the unique opportunity to prepare the industry for the next generation of compliance and regulatory software."

Surveyor's value proposition uses a two-fold approach to reduce your organization's trade surveillance costs. First, Surveyor's patented full depth of book detection algorithm reduces false positives while our advanced end-to-end workflow functionality eliminates time wasted managing false positives. Second, Surveyor's engineering team manages both data connections and data normalization, freeing up your resources to focus on development to support revenue generation. A compliance tool built with the compliance officer in mind, learn more about Surveyor here.

About Figure

Figure is transforming financial services through blockchain, bringing speed, efficiency, and savings to both consumers and institutions. Figure continues to unveil a series of fintech firsts across the capital markets, investment management, and banking and payments sectors. Figure leverages Provenance for loan origination, servicing, financing, and now private fund services. The company was founded in 2018 by serial technology entrepreneur Mike Cagney, who also founded SoFi and built the company into a multi-billion-dollar business under his leadership as CEO. Learn more at www.figure.com.

About Trillium Labs

Founded in 2014 by electronic trading pioneers, Trillium Labs is a financial technology company dedicated to delivering innovative RegTech solutions built to be accurate and intuitive. Surveyor, our flagship product, powers best execution, and trade monitoring and detection software on a global scale. We deliver actionable insights in real-time across equities, derivatives, fixed income, and crypto markets, allowing organizations to fully adhere to current guidelines and regulations without disrupting their business growth objectives. Surveyor is the only patented solution to use a full depth-of-order book to significantly reduce false positives. Surveyor's mission to "detect accurately, display intuitively" is the core pillar of Trillium Labs' dedication to providing trusted solutions to the ever-evolving financial landscape. To learn more, visit www.trlm.com/surveyor or reach out to marketing@trlm.com.

