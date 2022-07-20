Constant Therapy Announces Publication of Study Demonstrating Improved Outcomes for Post-Stroke Patients Using Its Digital Speech, Language, and Cognitive Therapy

LEXINGTON, Mass., July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constant Therapy Health , a brain health digital therapeutics company, announced today the publication of a dosage study in the Journal of Medical Internet Research entitled, “Dosage Frequency Effects on Treatment Outcomes Following Self-managed Digital Therapy: Retrospective Cohort Study”. The study, conducted by a Boston University Research Team led by Dr. Swathi Kiran, analyzed data from Constant Therapy’s mobile speech, language, and cognitive therapy program. The findings determined the optimal dosage frequency for self-managed digital cognitive and speech therapy and demonstrated that increased dosage frequency is associated with better therapy outcomes for individuals with post-stroke speech, language, and/or cognitive disorders.



The researchers analyzed anonymized data from 2,249 post-stroke survivors who used Constant Therapy between 2016 and 2019. Data included therapy tasks spanning 13 different speech, language, and cognitive skill domains. For each patient, weekly therapy dosage was calculated based on the median number of days per week (1, 2, 3, 4, or 5+) of Constant Therapy usage over the 10-week therapy period. Linear mixed-effects models (LMMs) were run to examine change in performance over time as a function of dosage group, with post-hoc comparisons of slopes to evaluate the performance gain associated with each additional day of practice. Significantly, the research showed that patients who practiced more frequently achieved incremental improvements accumulating with each additional day of practice across a majority of skill domains, with four days of practice per week being the optimal dosage.

“Constant Therapy has the world’s largest rehabilitation database for speech and cognition disorders among patients with different diagnoses and demographics and recently surpassed 200 million exercises completed by Constant Therapy users. We are excited to partner with Boston University and other leading research institutions to use this data to advance brain science and accelerate real-world-evidence to discover new clinical insights,” said Veera Anantha, CEO and Co-founder of Constant Therapy. “These study results demonstrate the benefits of providing digital therapy to patients at home so they can get the optimal dose of therapy to regain their cognitive skills.”

This study is significant on several fronts:

Due to barriers such as provider shortages, coverage caps, geographic isolation, lack of transportation, and other challenges, post-stroke patients do not currently receive the optimal intensity of speech and cognitive therapy. 1 As a result, many providers recommend self-managed digital health technology like Constant Therapy to close the gap.

As a result, many providers recommend self-managed digital health technology like Constant Therapy to close the gap. This study was conducted with anonymized data from 2,249 post-stroke Constant Therapy users. This is a particularly large data set for a rehabilitation study, as many studies in the field are typically single participant case-studies or may include fewer than 50 participants.2

“Access to this very large real world data set from Constant Therapy illustrates the actual patient usage patterns outside of a research environment and underscores the real-world validity of the study results, thereby making findings more readily applicable to clinicians’ recommendations for therapy in clinical practice. This study represents an important step toward the development of optimal dose recommendations for self-managed mobile speech, language, and cognitive therapy,” notes Dr. Swathi Kiran, senior author, and the James and Cecilia Tse Ying Professor of Neurorehabilitation at the Sargent College of Health and Rehabilitation Sciences, Director of the Aphasia Research Laboratory, at Boston University. Dr. Kiran is also the co-founder of Constant Therapy.

About Constant Therapy Health:

Constant Therapy Health is a next-generation digital therapeutics company whose technology is clinically proven to improve the efficacy of cognitive, speech, and language therapy, as well as increase access to and reduce the cost of therapy. Constant Therapy, an award-winning mobile program, uses patented AI technology to deliver personalized exercises that rebuild cognitive and speech function for individuals recovering from stroke or traumatic brain injury (TBI) or living with aphasia, dementia, and other neurological conditions. Built by a team of top neuroscientists at Boston University, Constant Therapy is used by tens of thousands of patients and clinicians, helping to create the world’s largest brain rehabilitation database, and providing insights that can improve the effectiveness and efficiency of brain rehabilitation. Visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn to learn more or to partner with us.

.Cavanaugh, R., Kravetz, C., Jarold, L., Quique, Y., Turner, R., & Evans, W. S. (2021, Sep 23). Is There a Research-Practice Dosage Gap in Aphasia Rehabilitation? Am J Speech Lang Pathol, 30(5), 2115-2129. https://doi.org/10.1044/2021_AJSLP-20-00257 Harvey, S. R., Carragher, M., Dickey, M. W., Pierce, J. E., & Rose, M. L. (2021, Dec). Treatment dose in post-stroke aphasia: A systematic scoping review. Neuropsychol Rehabil, 31(10), 1629-1660. https://doi.org/10.1080/09602011.2020.1786412

Media Contact:

Helen Shik

Shik Communications

helen@shikcommunications.com

617-510-4373

Original article:

Cordella C, Munsell M, Godlove J, Anantha V, Advani M, Kiran S. Dosage Frequency

Effects on Treatment Outcomes Following Self-managed Digital Therapy: Retrospective

Cohort Study. J Med Internet Res. 2022;24(7):e36135

URL: https://www.jmir.org/2022/7/e36135/

doi:10.2196/36135