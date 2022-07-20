2B3D Pursues Federal Funding for Veteran Suicide Prevention and VR Healthcare Services

First-of-its-kind metaverse for veteran mental health establishes new Federal division to target grants, awards and endowments



Newport Beach, CA, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- 2B3D, a veteran-operated mental health technology solutions firm specializing in VR, Gaming, and NFTs, will introduce its innovative VRx suicide prevention solution to the US Federal Government this fall through the establishment of a new division focused on Federal and state programs such as the Veteran Administration (VA) and America’s Seed Fund programs that provide over $4 billion in funding each year.

Suicide is a serious public health problem that affects communities everywhere. In 2019, more than 45,000 American adults died from suicide - 6,261 U.S. military veterans among them. While suicide can affect all Americans, it has a disproportionate impact on the Veteran community. 2B3D has already set the conditions for best-in-class suicide prevention and PTSD treatment services in its metaverse. For example, its active participation in the VA’s Mission Daybreak exercise, formerly known as the Suicide Prevention Grand Challenge – a $20 million grand challenge to reduce Veteran suicides – is exactly the type of opportunity where 2B3D can demonstrate its unique capabilities.

2B3D’s Virtual Reality Medical Environment (VRME) will enable real time medical services and is a platform that seamlessly allows the integration of existing telehealth services. It’s the next evolutionary step for telehealth technology, and will combat Veteran suicide head-on in the critical first 5 minutes of suicide contemplation. In addition to a decentralized metaverse, the company is behind both active and developing communities in the cryptoverse, including services such as VRx Virtual Healthcare with NFT prescriptions and blockchain technology, RestXP B2B meeting rooms with a resting crypto reward, and NFTy150’s NFT marketplace with minting option and showroom. 2B3D’s VRx will be offering critical mental health services as well as setting the conditions to enable the migration of existing telehealth service platforms into its metaverse.

"Our development of the VRME, now in beta testing for phase 1, will allow us to demonstrate our solution to participants fully immersed into a virtual environment that’s tailored for veterans and offers real-time crisis response and other key healthcare and community service capabilities,” stated Robert Bell, CEO of 2B3D. “Additionally, we intend to incorporate most of the legacy telehealth infrastructure, and examine options, such as blockchain, to streamline and secure critical functions such as patient records.”

Please visit 2B3D.com for additional information.

About 2B3D

2B3D is a decentralized metaverse with active and developing communities in the cryptoverse. The 2B3D metaverse includes several core projects:

VRx | Virtual healthcare with NFT prescriptions and real life professionals.

NFTy150 | NFT marketplace, minting option and showroom.

Topher's Inferno | Connecting enthusiastic gamers with ambitious developers.

RestXP | B2B meeting rooms with a resting crypto reward.

So Many Gods | A Play-to Earn, space-themed sci-fi looter shooter.



Contact:

Jon Lindsay Phillips

704.942.1557

2B3D@PhillComm.Global