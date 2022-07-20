The Global Wine Corks Market is expected to grow by $ 2.99 bn during 2022-2026, decelerating at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period

New York, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Wine Corks Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06293154/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the wine corks market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising demand for wine, health benefits of wine, and increasing applications of and demand for wine from the food industry.

The wine corks market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscape.



The wine corks market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Natural

• Synthetic



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing online wine retailing as one of the prime reasons driving the wine corks market growth during the next few years. Also, new product launches and geographical expansion by vendors will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the wine corks market covers the following areas:

• Wine corks market sizing

• Wine corks market forecast

• Wine corks market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading wine corks market vendors that include Allstates Rubber and Tool Corp, Corksribas SA, Corrub Industries, J. C. Ribeiro, Jelinek Cork Group, Keval Import Export, Labrenta Srl, M. A. Silva USA, Manton Industrial Cork Products Inc., Northern Cork Industries, O I and Amorim, Pace Products LLC, Portocork America Inc., Portugaliacork SA, Precisionelite, Vinventions LLC, We Cork Inc., Widgetco Inc., and Zander. Also, the wine corks market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06293154/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________