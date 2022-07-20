Wazoku Named as One of the UK's Best Workplaces™ for Women

LONDON, England, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovation scale-up Wazoku has been named one of the UK's Best Workplaces™ for Women in 2022 in the medium-sized organisation category.

Wazoku placed at number 22 in the list published today by Great Place to Work® UK, the global authority on workplace culture. Wazoku was recognised as a great workplace for all, including women, and as an organisation where people trust each other and employees can reach their full human potential, no matter who they are or what they do.

"Our company ethos is about inclusivity, and right from when we first launched, we have sought to establish a workplace that supports and encourages women," said Sarah Counts, Chief Operating Officer, Wazoku. "That starts at the top, and we all try to make it a priority. We don't have a gender pay gap; we hire and promote people based on who they are and what they bring to the role. We also offer progressive maternity and paternity policies. Taking care of parents helps the economy working, encourages employee retention, and promotes a world with a better future."

Wazoku's co-founder is a woman, its executive team is one-third female, and 60% of its line managers are also women, of which 10 were promoted internally. The company was further recognised for its support of the different identities women hold, and its prioritisation of fair representation of women in the workforce and its management team.

To determine the UK's Best Workplaces™ for Women list, Great Place to Work's culture experts analysed thousands of employee surveys. Employees responded to over 60 survey questions describing the extent to which their organisation creates a Great Place to Work for All™. 85% of the ranking is based on what women report about their workplace and how fairly those experiences compare to men's reports of the same workplaces. 15% of the rank is based on how well-represented women are in the workforce and management teams.

"Now in its fifth year, our 2022 list showcases the largest collection of Best WorkplacesTM for Women that the UK has ever recognised," said Benedict Gautrey, Managing Director of Great Place to Work® UK. "These results are based on what women themselves have anonymously reported to us about their workplace experience, and it's wonderful to celebrate so many Best Workplaces™ for Women this year, across all sectors and organisational sizes."

Wazoku's Enterprise Innovation Platform includes idea management, open innovation, and innovation consulting services to provide all the components for any enterprise innovation programme. It helps organisations such as NASA, Enel, HSBC and more to crowdsource and manage ideas.

"This is a great day for Wazoku - it means we can celebrate being a great workplace for women even more," said Sarah Counts. "Diversity is so important and to be recognised for our commitment in this area is a sign that we are on the right path."

"For me personally, it's rewarding too. The company has accepted my idiosyncrasies and we welcome vulnerability and even celebrate it. In many places I've worked, this has not been the case and I can't say enough how supported this makes me feel, and how proud I am of this achievement."

-ends-

For further information about Wazoku, visit https://www.wazoku.com

For further information about Great Place to Work®, visit http://www.greatplacetowork.co.uk/

PR Contact:

Paul Allen - Rise PR

+ 44 (0) 7515 199 487 / paul@risepr.co.uk

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.