Sonatype Achieves Record Growth, Expands Leadership Team with New Board Member and CRO

FULTON, Md., July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonatype, the pioneer of software supply chain management, today announced record-setting H1 2022 results, shattering previous highs with 50% YoY increase in sales and continued acceleration past the $100M ARR mark. The company also announced the appointment of Larry Quinlan to its Board of Directors, and Steve Levitt as its Chief Revenue Officer, further expanding its world-class leadership team. Sonatype is already the company 15 million developers and 2,000 organizations turn to for complete confidence in the quality and security of their software. With these additions, the company is preparing for the next phase of rapid expansion.

Other notable gains include:

Over 220 new logos added to Sonatype’s customer list, including several Fortune 500 leaders

A Net Promoter Score of 64, highlighting our award-winning customer success programs

More than 175 new employees added in H1, with a focus in R+D, product and engineering to focus on continuous product improvements

“As the world further recognizes the importance of understanding their software supply chains, we saw unparalleled levels of interest in our products. It's an incredible time to be a part of this organization and see the business continue to soar,” said Wayne Jackson, CEO of Sonatype. “Adding Larry and Steve, who have a combined 35+ years of experience, at such a pivotal time of growth, will not only strengthen our leadership team, but ensure we’re poised for even greater success.”

Larry Quinlan is the former Global Chief Information Officer for Deloitte, where he piloted the company's technology strategy and operations and oversaw more than 10,000 information technology (IT) professionals in 175 countries. In his more than 33 years at Deloitte, Quinlan led major client relationships and advised company boards and CEOs on a wide range of IT, cybersecurity and digital strategic priorities. Larry was sourced through the external board program operated by Vista Equity Partners, a global investment firm focused on enterprise software, data and technology-enabled businesses and a majority investor in Sonatype. Launched in 2017, the program leverages Vista’s ecosystem and additional resources to identify, train and appoint qualified board candidates for its portfolio companies.

"Larry brings to Sonatype deep expertise across technology, operations and strategy and an invaluable asset as we heavily invest in Sonatype’s product portfolio to support the 15 million developers that already use our platform and the advancing market" Jackson continued.

Steve Levitt brings over 15 years of sales leadership experience to Sonatype. He has a proven track-record of scaling robust global sales organizations through a tenacious culture of coaching-first principles. More recently, he has helped lead dozens of high-growth companies towards successful exits.

“As we continue to empower organizations with unrivaled intelligence and visibility through our software supply chain management platform, Steve’s extensive leadership allows us to expand our sales efforts with the high-quality service and customer success support Sonatype is known for,” said Alex Berry, President of Sonatype. “Steve's appointment represents a significant bolstering of our sales function, helping us drive high-impact growth while meeting the needs of our customers and partners."

About Sonatype

Sonatype is the software supply chain management company. We empower developers and security professionals with intelligent tools to innovate more securely at scale. Our platform addresses every element of an organization’s entire software development life cycle, including third-party open source code, first-party source code, infrastructure as code, and containerized code. Sonatype identifies critical security vulnerabilities and code quality issues and reports results directly to developers when they can most effectively fix them. This helps organizations develop consistently high-quality, secure software which fully meets their business needs and those of their end-customers and partners. More than 2,000 organizations, including 70% of the Fortune 100, and 15 million software developers already rely on our tools and guidance to help them deliver and maintain exceptional and secure software.