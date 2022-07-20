Driven by Government Initiatives, Ambulance Power Inverter Market to Surpass US$ 112.17 Bn by 2032 – Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global ambulance power inverter market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 112.17 Bn in 2032, with sales growing at a 5.5% CAGR over the forecast period of 2022-2032. Increasing demand for enhanced healthcare facilities and infrastructure coupled with government initiatives is predicted to boost the market over the forecast period.



An in-transit ambulance requires steady power to support various sensitive medical equipment. This need for power supply is filled by power inverters. Since ambulances run far more efficiently on constant alternating current than on changeable direct current, demand for ambulance power inverters receives a further boost.

Government, as well as private initiatives and investments in the healthcare sectors, are driving the demand for ambulance power inverters. The growing demand for better healthcare infrastructure coupled with the emphasis on enhanced medical equipment, especially in the post-pandemic era, is expected to boost the market growth for ambulance power inverters across the globe.

“COVID-19 healthcare crisis resulted in an increase in government initiatives in the healthcare sector. This will likely augment the growth in the ambulance power inverter market over the forecast period,” says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

Government initiatives will drive the market over the forecast period.

Demand for ambulance power inverters increased due to the COVID-19 healthcare crisis.

Asia Pacific is expected to lead the ambulance power inverter market through 2032.

North America will present substantial market growth over the forecast period.

Middle East and Africa markets will expand at a slower rate during 2022-2032.

Demand for ambulance power inverters in Europe is expected to remain stagnant.

Competitive Landscape

Omron Automation Pvt. Ltd, ABB Ltd, Tabuchi Electric Co., LTD., Samlex America Inc, PowerBright, SMA Solar Technology, Magnum Dimensions, Calsonic Kansei, Samlex America, Stanley, and others are some of the manufacturers of ambulance power inverters profiled in the full version of the report.

Key players in the global ambulance power inverter market are leveraging advanced technologies to enhance the reliability and overall functioning of the product. This will improve the efficiency and boost market sales of ambulance power inverters.

More Insights into the Ambulance Power Inverter Market Report

In its latest report, FMI offers an unbiased analysis of the global ambulance power inverter market, providing historical data from 2017 to 2021 and forecast statistics for the period 2022-to 2032. To understand the global market potential, growth, and range, the market is segmented based on voltage type, application, sales channel, and region.

Ambulance Power Inverter Market Regional Analysis

According to the latest FMI report, the Asia Pacific region is expected to lead the market over the forecast period. This is due to the rising demand for ambulances to be equipped with enhanced medical instruments and devices along with the necessary power supply. Emerging economies with dense populations like India and China are propelling this market growth.

With the increasing adoption of advanced technologies and elevated investments in the healthcare sector, North America is a close second to the Asia Pacific region in terms of growth in the ambulance power inverter market. Additionally, an increase in the number of service providers also boosts the market in this region.

Government initiatives in the healthcare field are impeding the market growth of ambulance power inverters in Europe. Governments of various countries are taking steps to provide advanced amenities to the healthcare industry. Due to this, the demand for ambulance power inverters is projected to remain stagnant in this region.

As Africa and the Middle East continue to adopt new technologies and advancements, sales of ambulance power inverters are expected to improve but at a slower pace in this region.

