Patrick Payton Joins Milford's Board of Advisors

MIDLAND, Texas, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Milford Companies is proud to welcome Patrick Payton as a member of its Board of Advisors. Payton joins the board with an impressive resume and list of achievements.

Payton began his career in the wholesale food distribution business. He climbed the ranks of this sector for 10 years before entering seminary school to pursue his passion of leading a church. Following his graduation from Southern Baptist Theological Seminary School, he was the founding and Senior Pastor of Stonegate Fellowship in Midland, Texas. From 1999 to 2018, Payton led his congregation to prominence at the local, state, national and international levels through various efforts and initiatives. In 2018, he founded The Payton Group, LLC, utilizing his expertise in leadership, coaching and consulting to aid businesses in achieving the highest levels of organizational success. He was selected to the inaugural class of The Presidential Leadership Scholars Initiative, a group consisting of high-profile members including Presidents George W. Bush and Bill Clinton.

In 2019, Payton was elected as Mayor of Midland, Texas, where he has continued working at the forefront of a range of efforts from community growth and advancement to advocating for the oil & gas industry in front of state and national legislative bodies. In addition to his various business and leadership roles, Payton is an inspirational speaker as well as the founder and host of the No Neutral Moments podcast. He and his wife Cindy were married in August 1989. They have three grown children and four grandchildren.

"Patrick is a pillar to not only the Permian Basin, but to so many other communities. He is unwavering in any pursuit that he commits to take on," said Shawn Beard, CEO of Milford Companies. "I asked him to join us with the primary goal being to relentlessly challenge us all to be better mentors and leaders. In addition to that, he will be walking with us as we move through the next stage of growth and improvement."

