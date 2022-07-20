The Global Cattle Feed Market is expected to grow by $ 18.79 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.55% during the forecast period

New York, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cattle Feed Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06293149/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the cattle feed market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by an increased focus on animal health to prevent disease outbreaks, increasing shifts from unorganized livestock farming to organized sector, and growing production of cattle feed.

The cattle feed market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscape.



The cattle feed market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Dairy

• Beef



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the rise in global meat consumption as one of the prime reasons driving the cattle feed market growth during the next few years. Also, the rising need for precision nutrition and rising demand for milk and dairy products will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the cattle feed market covers the following areas:

• Cattle feed market sizing

• Cattle feed market forecast

• Cattle feed market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cattle feed market vendors that include Archer Daniels Midland Co., BASF SE, Cargill Inc., Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL, De Heus Voeders BV, Farmers Grain Co., ForFarmers NV, Godrej Agrovet Ltd., GRAND MASTER, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, J.R. Simplot Co., Kemin Industries Inc., Kolhapur Zilla Sahakari Dudh Utpadak Sangh Ltd., Koninklijke DSM NV, Land O Lakes Inc., New Hope Group Co. Ltd., Nutreco NV, and Provita Eurotech Ltd. Also, the cattle feed market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06293149/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________