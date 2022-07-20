The Global Oil Shale Market is expected to grow by $ 2.23 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 14.18% during the forecast period

New York, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Oil Shale Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06293152/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the oil shale market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growth in the use of oil shale across various industries, a rise in global demand for oil, and an increase in the adoption of bio-based oil shale.

The oil shale market analysis includes application segment and geographic landscape.



The oil shale market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Electricity

• Fuel

• Cement

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the rise in adoption of green hydraulic fracturing methods as one of the prime reasons driving the oil shale market growth during the next few years. Also, the cost benefits of using oil shale over conventional energy source and technical advancement in drilling techniques will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the oil shale market covers the following areas:

• Oil shale market sizing

• Oil shale market forecast

• Oil shale market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading oil shale market vendors that include BP Plc, Chevron Corp., Eesti Energia AS, EQT Corp., Independent Energy Partners Inc., Japan Petroleum Exploration Co. Ltd., Oil and Natural Gas Corp. Ltd., and Shell plc. Also, the oil shale market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

