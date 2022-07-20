Trainers' House lowers its guidance for the year 2022

Finnish English

TRAINERS' HOUSE GROUP, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 20 JULY 2022 at 18:15



Previously, in the financial statement bulletin published on 24 February 2022, the company gave the outlook for 2022:

"The company estimates that the operating result for 2022 will be EUR 1.0–1.5 million."

Due to the more difficult operating environment, the company lowers the outlook for 2022.

The company estimates that the operating result for 2022 will be EUR 0.7-1.0 million.

The company will publish the half year report tomorrow, Thursday 21 July 2022.



