The Global Cognitive Electronic Warfare System Market is expected to grow by $ 632.24 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 20% during the forecast period

Our report on the cognitive electronic warfare system market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for AI-enabled warfare systems to combat dynamic threats, rise in territorial conflicts and geopolitical instabilities, and growth in territorial conflicts and geopolitical instabilities.

The cognitive electronic warfare system market analysis includes the platform segment and geographic landscape.



The cognitive electronic warfare system market is segmented as below:

By Platform

• Airborne

• Naval

• Space

• Land



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the increasing adoption of next-generation jammers as one of the prime reasons driving the cognitive electronic warfare system market growth during the next few years. Also, upcoming government plans for defense modernization and advancements of gallium nitride-based products in electronic warfare system will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on cognitive electronic warfare system market covers the following areas:

• Cognitive electronic warfare system market sizing

• Cognitive electronic warfare system market forecast

• Cognitive electronic warfare system market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cognitive electronic warfare system market vendors that include BAE Systems Plc, Elbit Systems Ltd., General Dynamics Corp., Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Leonardo Spa, Lockheed Martin Corp., Northrop Grumman Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Saab AB, Teledyne Technologies Inc., Textron Inc., Thales Group, and Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc. Also, the cognitive electronic warfare system market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

