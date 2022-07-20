Sonoco Declares Regular Quarterly Common Stock Dividend

HARTSVILLE, S.C., July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Sonoco (NYSE: SON) today declared a $0.49 per share quarterly common stock dividend. This dividend will be paid on September 9, 2022, to shareholders of record as of August 10, 2022.



According to Howard Coker, president and chief executive officer, this is the 389th consecutive quarter, dating back to 1925, that the Company has paid dividends to shareholders. Based on the closing price of Sonoco’s common stock on July 19, 2022, the Company’s dividend provides an approximately 3.3 percent yield, which is more than double the dividend yield of the S&P 500 Index. Future quarterly declarations and the establishment of future record and payment dates are subject to final determination by Sonoco’s Board of Directors.

About Sonoco

Founded in 1899, Sonoco (NYSE: SON) is a global provider of consumer, industrial, healthcare and protective packaging. With net sales of $5.6 billion in 2021, the Company has 22,000 employees working in approximately 300 operations in 32 countries, serving some of the world’s best-known brands in some 85 nations. Sonoco is committed to creating sustainable products, services and programs for our customers, employees and communities that support our corporate purpose of Better Packaging. Better Life. The Company ranked first in the Packaging sector on Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies for 2022 as well as being included in Barron’s 100 Most Sustainable Companies for the third consecutive year. For more information, visit www.sonoco.com .

