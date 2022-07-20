The Global Digital Video Recorder Market is expected to grow by $ 6.76 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.31% during the forecast period

New York, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Digital Video Recorder Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06293142/?utm_source=GNW

31% during the forecast period. Our report on the digital video recorder market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing penetration of mobile computing devices, growing investment in communication network infrastructure in developing countries, and expanding the scope of video surveillance in the commercial segment.

The digital video recorder market analysis includes deployment segment and geographic landscape.



The digital video recorder market is segmented as below:

By Deployment

• In-home DVR

• Cloud DVR



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the advent of smart ai-based video surveillance as one of the prime reasons driving the digital video recorder market growth during the next few years. Also, the emergence of IoT in video surveillance and the growing adoption of video surveillance cameras in educational institutions will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the digital video recorder market covers the following areas:

• Digital video recorder market sizing

• Digital video recorder market forecast

• Digital video recorder market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading digital video recorder market vendors that include ALE International, AT and T Inc., Canon Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Comcast Corp., CommScope Holding Co. Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., DISH Network Corp., EchoStar Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Renesas Electronics Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Sony Group Corp., Technicolor SA, Teledyne Technologies Inc., Xperi Holding Corp., Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co. Ltd., and Zoom Corp. Also, the digital video recorder market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape and an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06293142/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________