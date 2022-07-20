The Global Human Organoids Market is expected to grow by $ 1.18 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 16.9% during the forecast period

New York, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Human Organoids Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06293139/?utm_source=GNW

9% during the forecast period. Our report on the human organoids market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the advantages of human organoids over traditional methods, the increasing prevalence of human organoids for disease modeling, and the growing prevalence of human organoids for infectious diseases.

The human organoids market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The human organoids market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies

• Contract research organizations

• Academic and research institutes

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships among vendors as one of the prime reasons driving the human organoids market growth during the next few years. Also, the emergence of bioprinting technology and the growing application of human organoids in medicine personalized development will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the human organoids market covers the following areas:

• Human organoids market sizing

• Human organoids market forecast

• Human organoids market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading human organoids market vendors that include BICO Group AB, BioIVT LLC, Biopredic International, Cellesce Ltd., CN Bio Innovations Ltd., Corning Inc., DefiniGEN Ltd., Emulate Inc., Hubrecht Organoid Technology, InSphero AG, Kirkstall Ltd., Merck KGaA, MIMETAS BV, Miromatrix Medical Inc., Organoid Therapeutics, Organovo Holdings Inc., Pandorum Technologies Pvt. Ltd., STEMCELL Technologies Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and ZenBio Inc. Also, the human organoids market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape and an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

