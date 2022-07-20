Artisan Partners Launches Artisan Emerging Markets Local Opportunities Strategy

MILWAUKEE, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners announced today the launch of the Artisan Emerging Markets Local Opportunities Strategy. The strategy is managed by the Artisan Partners EMsights Capital Group, led by Portfolio Manager Michael Cirami, CFA, Head of Global Trading Michael O’Brien, CFA, and Portfolio Manager Sarah Orvin, CFA. Mr. Cirami will serve as Lead Portfolio Manager and Ms. Orvin will serve as Portfolio Manager for the strategy. The team also manages the Artisan Global Unconstrained and Artisan Emerging Markets Debt Opportunities Strategies.



Each of the team’s three strategies offer broad exposure to the global and emerging markets debt asset classes, which consist of more than 100 countries. The team employs a fundamental investment process to identify countries that are undergoing or poised for strong economic growth or structural changes, such as political, legislative and/or economic reforms. The strategies have flexibility to construct differentiated portfolios that utilize a broad array of investment instruments.

The Emerging Markets Local Opportunities Strategy will primarily invest in emerging markets debt dominated in local market currencies while the Emerging Markets Debt Opportunities Strategy is slightly more opportunistic in its portfolio construction and has flexibility to invest in debt issued in all currencies. The Global Unconstrained Strategy has greater degrees of freedom in geographic exposure and increased ability to use shorting and leverage compared to the Emerging Markets Debt Opportunities and Emerging Markets Local Opportunities Strategies.

Regarding the importance of the new strategy, Mr. Cirami said, “Local capital markets offer investors another option to diversify their portfolios. These may include countries and fixed-income assets that are overlooked by traditional benchmark indices. It is an opportunity set that spans the entire emerging markets universe.”

Artisan Partners Managing Director and business leader for the firm's EMsights Capital Group, Darren Goldman added, “Emerging market local currency debt covers a large area of the emerging market investment universe. There is typically more liquidity and better diversification options in this space compared with hard currency denominated emerging markets debt. Our group adopts a flexible approach to the investment process in this niche asset class.”

