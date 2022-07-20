Companies In The Computer Mouse Market Are Introducing The Biometric Mouse To Improve Data Security And User Privacy As Per The Business Research Company's Mouse Global Market Report 2022

LONDON, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the mouse market, companies in the mouse market are introducing a biometric mouse to improve data security and privacy for the user. A biometric mouse permits only authorized users to control the mouse and access the computer. Protection is accomplished with an integrated fingerprint reader, either in the receiver or the mouse. This feature enhances security and adds convenience because the user can use his fingerprint rather than a password for a secure login. For example, Lenovo, a Hong Kong-based consumer electronics company, produced a Fingerprint Biometric USB Mouse, which offers advanced input functionality with an integrated fingerprint sensor for password-free authentication. It features 1600 DPI resolution with an optical sensor for precise tracking and an ambidextrous design for more fluid control and ergonomics. It delivers solid protection against intrusion with 256-bit encryption and industry-leading performance for secure identification.



The global mouse market share is expected to grow from $1.94 billion in 2021 to $2.12 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The computer mouse market growth is expected to reach $2.92 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.4%.

The increase in employment in the information technology (IT) sector is expected to increase the demand for computers and laptops during the forecast period, thus driving demand in the wired and wireless mouse market. Companies in the IT sector manufacture hardware, software, or semiconductor equipment and provide internet or related services. The IT sector's employees mostly work on computers and laptops. So, the increase in employment in the IT sector will increase the demand for more computers and other components such as the mouse, keyboards, and other components. For instance, according to the National Association of Software and Services Companies (Nasscom), an Indian non-governmental trade association, the Indian IT industry is expected to grow by 15.5% while adding about 4.5 lakh jobs (5,648 jobs) by 2022. Therefore, the increase in employment in the IT industry will propel the growth of the mouse market.

Major players in the mouse market are Logitech International S.A, Razer Inc, Microsoft Corp., Dell Technologies Inc., Lenovo Group Ltd, SteelSeries, Hewlett-Packard Development Company, Apple Inc, A4TECH, Madcatz, Samsung Group, AZIO Corp., Rapoo, ASUS, Aulacn, Fuhlen, Lbots, Corsair, Roccat and Mionix.

The global mouse market analysis is segmented by product type into wired, wireless; by distribution channel into online store, supermarket, direct store; by end-use into residential, commercial.

Asia-Pacific is the largest region in the mouse market. Asia-Pacific and North America will be the fastest-growing regions in the mouse market. The regions covered in the mouse market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Mouse Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, market segments and geographies, market trends, market drivers, market restraints, leading competitors' revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies.

The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

