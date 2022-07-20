The Global Animation and Gaming Market is expected to grow by $ 103.30 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 22.76% during the forecast period

New York, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Animation and Gaming Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06293138/?utm_source=GNW

76% during the forecast period. Our report on the animation and gaming market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing sophistication in animation and gaming, greater penetration and accessibility to broadband Internet, and online gaming to become a medium for marketing and promoting films.

The animation and gaming market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The animation and gaming market is segmented as below:

By Application

• TV

• Film

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the rising number of pay-TV channels as one of the prime reasons driving the animation and gaming market growth during the next few years. Also, expansion of the target market and government initiatives will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on animation and gaming market covers the following areas:

• Animation and gaming market sizing

• Animation and gaming market forecast

• Animation and gaming market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading animation and gaming market vendors that include Technicolor SA, The Walt Disney Co., Framestore Ltd., Adobe Inc., Sony Group Corp., Activision Blizzard Inc., Microsoft Corp., Nintendo Co. Ltd., NetEase Inc., Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc., TOEI ANIMATION Co. Ltd., The Foundry Visionmongers Ltd., Corus Entertainment Inc., Epic Games Inc., Lost Marble LLC, Toonz Animation India Pvt. Ltd., Anibrain, Reliance Industries Ltd., and Autodesk Inc. Also, the animation and gaming market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06293138/?utm_source=GNW



