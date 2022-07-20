The Global Point of Care Glucose Testing Market is expected to grow by $ 972.07 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.44% during the forecast period

New York, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Point of Care Glucose Testing Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06293137/?utm_source=GNW

44% during the forecast period. Our report on the point of care glucose testing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by an increase in the number of diabetes cases and rising awareness about diabetes, a growing geriatric population, and increasing unmet medical needs for the diagnosis and management of diabetes.

The point of care glucose testing market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscape.



The point of care glucose testing market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Strips

• Lancets and lancing devices

• Meters



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the focus on introducing low-cost test strips as one of the prime reasons driving the point of care glucose testing market growth during the next few years. Also, the rising market adoption of electronic medical records (EMRS) and increasing demand for point-of-care testing will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on point of care glucose testing market covers the following areas:

• Point of care glucose testing market sizing

• Point of care glucose testing market forecast

• Point of care glucose testing market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading points of care glucose testing market vendors that include Abbott Laboratories, ACON Laboratories Inc., Bayer AG, Becton Dickinson and Co., Danaher Corp., EKF Diagnostics Holdings Plc, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, LifeScan IP Holdings LLC, Nipro Corp., Nova Biomedical Corp., PHC Holdings Corp., Prodigy Diabetes Care LLC, PTS Diagnostics, Sekisui Medical Co. Ltd., Siemens Healthineers AG, Trinity Biotech Plc, and Trivida Health Inc. Also, the point of care glucose testing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06293137/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________