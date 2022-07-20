Quadient SA - Monthly information on the number of shares and voting rights

Monthly information on the number of shares and voting rights
of Quadient S.A.

In accordance with article 223.11 of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers’ (French Financial Markets Authority) General Regulations

Ordinary shares - ISIN: FR0000120560

 As at 30 November 2021
Total number of shares34,562,912
Theoretical total number of voting rights34,562,912
Net total number of voting rights34,304,772

For more information, please contact:

Laurent Sfaxi, Quadient
+33 (0)1 45 36 31 39
l.sfaxi@quadient.com
financial-communication@quadient.com		Caroline Baude, Quadient
+33 (0)1 45 36 31 82
c.baude@quadient.com

Or visit our Investor Relations website: https://invest.quadient.com/.

