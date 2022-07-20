Quadient SA - Monthly information on the number of shares and voting rights

Monthly information on the number of shares and voting rights
of Quadient S.A.
In accordance with article 223.11 of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers’ (French Financial Markets Authority) General Regulations
Ordinary shares - ISIN: FR0000120560
|As at 31 October 2021
|Total number of shares
|34,562,912
|Theoretical total number of voting rights
|34,562,912
|Net total number of voting rights
|34,315,369
For more information, please contact:
|Laurent Sfaxi, Quadient
+33 (0)1 45 36 31 39
l.sfaxi@quadient.com
financial-communication@quadient.com
|Caroline Baude, Quadient
+33 (0)1 45 36 31 82
c.baude@quadient.com
Or visit our Investor Relations website: https://invest.quadient.com/.
Attachment