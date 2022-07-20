Quadient SA - Monthly information on the number of shares and voting rights

English French

Monthly information on the number of shares and voting rights

of Quadient S.A.

In accordance with article 223.11 of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers’ (French Financial Markets Authority) General Regulations

Ordinary shares - ISIN: FR0000120560

As at 31 January 2022 Total number of shares 34,562,912 Theoretical total number of voting rights 34,562,912 Net total number of voting rights 34,302,849

