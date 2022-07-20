Quadient SA - Monthly information on the number of shares and voting rights

| Source: QUADIENT QUADIENT

Bagneux, FRANCE

Monthly information on the number of shares and voting rights
of Quadient S.A.

In accordance with article 223.11 of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers’ (French Financial Markets Authority) General Regulations

Ordinary shares - ISIN: FR0000120560

  As of 31 March 2022
Total number of shares 34,562,912
Theoretical total number of voting rights 34,562,912
Net total number of voting rights 34,299,207

For more information, please contact:

Catherine Hubert-Dorel, Quadient
+33 (0)1 45 36 31 39
c.hubert-dorel@quadient.com
financial-communication@quadient.com 		Caroline Baude, Quadient
+33 (0)1 45 36 31 82
c.baude@quadient.com

Or visit our Investor Relations website: https://invest.quadient.com/.

 

