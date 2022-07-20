Human Unitec International Launches Web3, Metaverse, and Blockchain based Real Estate Investment Opportunities via Tokenization of Luxury Real Estate Properties, Services, and Amenities

Champlain, New York, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Human Unitec International Inc. (OTC Pink: HMNU) (“Human Unitec" “HMNU”, or the "Company") announces that on July 25, 2022, it will launch its BCPE (BlockChain Property Enterprises), a tokenization of global real estate opportunities around the world, beginning with its flagship offerings on the beautiful Mediterranean island of Sardinia, Italy and North American Lake Champlain, New York.

The White Paper for BCPE is underway and details how BCPE works for investors—The Company will link, attach and tokenize real estate properties and services, and each property and its related services/amenities will have a different amount of tokens attached accordingly. Customers will be able to invest, rent or buy TOKENS, which will allow them to secure ownership in real estate, but also the ability to secure rights to exclusive rates, services, amenities and perks through implementation of Web3, creating a seamless revenue stream for HMNU and its network of Real Estate properties and related amenities.

Revenue streams and royalties would be derived from a number of decentralized Web3 based transactions regarding ownership of property, rent, perks, amenities, services, and customizations without a bank or middleman leading to better control and transfer of funds, which may also involve tax advantaged opportunities for investors and token holders all the while.

Tokenization of real estate investments has several benefits including advanced fluidity, transparency, transaction volume, and security. These benefits signal a departure from the way things have traditionally been handled within the global luxury real estate and travel industry, along with benefits such as:

Trading Platforms & Online Marketplaces

No Need For Intermediaries

Real Estate Becomes A Liquid Asset

Blockchain Allows Fractional Ownership

Maximum Security of Blockchain Technology

Automated Transactions

Real Estate Smart Contracts

HMNU CEO Kurt Gaensel states, “This is the future of real estate investments and luxury travel, and the future is here. We are thrilled to be tokenizing RE investment opportunities around the world and will focus our efforts on a parallel track for entrance into the Metaverse. Digital real estate is becoming as important as the physical. 3D models of the building, amenities and services would be a necessity to attract investors and provide immersive, engaging, and gamified opportunities within the space to cultivate exponential value of their involvement and ownership in any given project.”

“Our investors will be able to visit the models virtually, and will allow them to feel as if they are at the estate, with the ability to explore and customize experiences in a fully immersive environment. BCPE token holders will have special benefits and utilities including digital, skins, augmented designs, virtual ownership and endless opportunities to showcase their involvement in a beautiful place within the digital and physical worlds seamlessly”.

“A few of the most amazing things that will revolutionize luxury travel and real estate investment are fractionalized ownership opportunities, in otherwise unattainable investments for some, and revolutionizing real estate ownership as a liquid asset!”

Forward-looking statements:

This document contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of Human Unitec International Inc., (HMNU), a startup company, and certain of the plans and objectives of HMNU with respect to these items. Examples of forward-looking statements include statements made about our strategy, estimates of sales growth, future EBITA and future developments in our organic business. Forward-looking statements can be identified generally as those containing words such as "anticipates", "assumes", "believes", "estimates", "expects", "should", "will", "will likely result", "forecast", "outlook", "projects", "may" or similar expressions. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to future events and circumstances and there are many factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

These factors include, but are not limited to, domestic and global economic and business conditions, the successful implementation of our strategy and our ability to realize the benefits of this strategy, our ability to develop and market new products, changes in legislation, legal claims, changes in exchange and interest rates, changes in tax rates, pension costs and actuarial assumptions, raw materials and employee costs, our ability to identify and complete successful acquisitions and to integrate those acquisitions into our business, our ability to successfully exit certain businesses or restructure our operations, the rate of technological changes, political, economic and other developments in countries where HMNU operates, industry consolidation and competition. As a result, HMNU actual future results may differ materially from the plans, goals and expectations set forth in such forward-looking statements.

Human Unitec International

140 Elm Street, Champlain, New York

Contact: Telephone (413) 327.9567

Email: hmnuusa@gmail.com

https://twitter.com/HMNU_1

www.hmnuglobal.com

