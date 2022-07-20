Serial Entrepreneur Chetan Parikh's New Innovation Centered Around Health Care Ecosystem

LOUISVILLE, Ky., July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chetan Parikh, the president of RAAPID, is a technology-driven dream chaser and serial entrepreneur. At heart, he is a technologist, who is always on a spree to innovate tools and solutions for the health care industry. Being a part of the US health care sector for over two decades now, Parikh latest innovation is centered around the health ecosystem.

In the initial days of his entrepreneurship, Parikh co-founded EZDI, AI-based clinical documentation and medical coding platform, which is now acquired by AGS Health. RAAPID's president is also the COO of Mediscribes — a medical transcription company based in Metro Louisville, Kentucky— and a board member of Shaip, an AI training data solution.

RAAPID is Parikhs' latest venture, a modern natural language processing (NLP) powered, AI-driven risk adjustment solution. It brings AI to 'risk adjust' the entire hierarchical condition category (HCC) coding and risk adjustment workflow.

RAAPID has been built to automate the retrospective and prospective risk adjustment workflow for health care providers and insurance companies

"Our goal is to consistently deliver solutions that allow healthcare organizations to meet the demands of the radically changing Risk adjustment landscape," said Parikh.

With our close to two decades of exposure and experience in maneuvering and managing the US medical records through field-tested, and commercially successful clinical NLP technology, we are now market-ready to offer customized risk adjustment solutions to embrace this shift to a value-based care model, the president of RAAPID, added."

About RAAPID -

RAAPID (Risk Adjustment API Delivered) was formed on February 3, 2022. The modern risk adjustment solution has been innovated to suit the retrospective and prospective risk adjustment workflow for any health care payers and providers.

Tried and tested on millions of clinical data sets to ensure utmost accuracy, RAAPID is at a new dimension.

