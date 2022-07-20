LVMH: Half yearly report on LVMH’s liquidity contract with ODDO BHF SCA

Paris, July 20th, 2022
Pursuant to LVMH’s liquidity contract with Oddo BHF SCA, on 30 June 2022 the following amounts appeared on the liquidity account:
- 30,000 shares
- 19,809,614.10 euros in cash
During the first half of 2022, the following transactions were made under the terms of the LVMH liquidity contract:
- 9,729 purchases, for a total volume of 283,957 shares and a total amount of 178,391,168.80 euros
- 7,711 sales, for a total volume of 274,957 shares and a total amount of 173,395,949.00 euros
As a reminder, at the signing date of the liquidity contract, the following amounts appeared on the liquidity account:
- 40,000 shares
- 32,476,235.80 euros in cash
|PURCHASES
|SALES
| Date
| Number of transactions
| Number of shares
| Amount in euros
| Date
| Number of transactions
| Number of shares
| Amount in euros
|Total
|9,729
|283,957
|178,391,168.80
|Total
|7,711
|274,957
|173,395,949.00
|03/01/2022
|77
|2,000
|1,462,879.10
|03/01/2022
|41
|2,000
|1,470,000.00
|06/01/2022
|142
|7,000
|5,148,210.30
|04/01/2022
|20
|2,000
|1,481,000.00
|07/01/2022
|65
|4,000
|2,866,958.10
|05/01/2022
|19
|2,000
|1,509,000.00
|10/01/2022
|92
|6,000
|4,266,001.00
|07/01/2022
|24
|1,000
|726,000.00
|12/01/2022
|65
|2,500
|1,761,250.80
|10/01/2022
|92
|3,000
|2,168,800.00
|13/01/2022
|63
|4,000
|2,794,251.00
|11/01/2022
|67
|2,000
|1,425,971.60
|14/01/2022
|72
|3,000
|2,033,000.00
|12/01/2022
|91
|2,500
|1,779,550.00
|17/01/2022
|1
|1,000
|670,000.00
|17/01/2022
|18
|2,000
|1,355,000.00
|18/01/2022
|51
|3,500
|2,376,650.00
|18/01/2022
|35
|1,500
|1,025,200.00
|20/01/2022
|19
|2,500
|1,730,600.60
|19/01/2022
|94
|5,000
|3,423,421.00
|21/01/2022
|31
|3,000
|2,073,754.70
|20/01/2022
|99
|5,000
|3,505,200.00
|24/01/2022
|125
|5,000
|3,411,500.20
|21/01/2022
|28
|1,000
|700,550.00
|27/01/2022
|44
|2,000
|1,346,900.80
|24/01/2022
|59
|2,000
|1,395,300.00
|28/01/2022
|105
|4,500
|3,153,500.00
|25/01/2022
|65
|3,000
|2,027,929.00
|31/01/2022
|24
|2,000
|1,424,000.00
|26/01/2022
|56
|3,000
|2,039,000.00
|01/02/2022
|70
|3,000
|2,162,000.40
|27/01/2022
|56
|3,000
|2,052,900.00
|02/02/2022
|121
|4,000
|2,922,092.50
|28/01/2022
|108
|7,000
|5,039,100.00
|03/02/2022
|119
|4,000
|2,886,759.00
|31/01/2022
|15
|2,000
|1,450,000.00
|04/02/2022
|47
|3,500
|2,472,099.60
|01/02/2022
|102
|4,500
|3,267,099.50
|08/02/2022
|14
|1,000
|708,000.00
|02/02/2022
|76
|2,500
|1,834,350.00
|10/02/2022
|13
|2,000
|1,410,000.00
|04/02/2022
|41
|2,500
|1,773,850.00
|11/02/2022
|31
|3,000
|2,068,000.00
|07/02/2022
|5
|1,000
|716,000.00
|14/02/2022
|45
|4,000
|2,671,000.00
|09/02/2022
|1
|1,000
|715,000.00
|16/02/2022
|33
|3,000
|2,063,000.00
|14/02/2022
|264
|4,000
|2,684,000.00
|17/02/2022
|77
|2,000
|1,366,000.00
|15/02/2022
|28
|5,000
|3,430,000.00
|18/02/2022
|76
|2,000
|1,363,000.00
|16/02/2022
|23
|1,000
|700,000.00
|21/02/2022
|342
|6,000
|4,058,000.00
|17/02/2022
|6
|1,000
|694,900.00
|22/02/2022
|24
|2,000
|1,300,800.00
|18/02/2022
|97
|2,000
|1,382,600.00
|23/02/2022
|103
|1,000
|667,206.10
|21/02/2022
|7
|1,000
|693,600.00
|24/02/2022
|75
|4,000
|2,519,000.00
|22/02/2022
|90
|3,000
|1,998,000.00
|28/02/2022
|82
|2,000
|1,288,008.50
|23/02/2022
|43
|2,000
|1,356,200.00
|01/03/2022
|321
|7,000
|4,480,299.60
|24/02/2022
|11
|1,000
|648,000.00
|02/03/2022
|73
|1,158
|721,802.00
|25/02/2022
|326
|6,000
|3,930,817.40
|03/03/2022
|267
|5,000
|3,128,700.40
|28/02/2022
|78
|3,000
|1,962,024.00
|04/03/2022
|444
|10,000
|5,921,461.40
|02/03/2022
|406
|6,158
|3,915,604.80
|07/03/2022
|135
|3,000
|1,656,000.00
|03/03/2022
|65
|1,000
|635,000.00
|08/03/2022
|57
|5,000
|2,777,000.00
|07/03/2022
|298
|4,000
|2,282,996.50
|10/03/2022
|60
|4,000
|2,350,000.00
|08/03/2022
|62
|4,000
|2,277,200.80
|14/03/2022
|177
|2,000
|1,173,000.00
|09/03/2022
|81
|7,000
|4,104,753.00
|15/03/2022
|219
|4,320
|2,517,639.80
|10/03/2022
|15
|1,000
|594,000.00
|18/03/2022
|185
|2,000
|1,253,200.00
|11/03/2022
|75
|5,000
|3,025,500.00
|21/03/2022
|111
|1,000
|637,000.00
|14/03/2022
|255
|3,000
|1,799,600.00
|23/03/2022
|198
|3,000
|1,882,600.00
|15/03/2022
|171
|4,000
|2,359,000.00
|24/03/2022
|167
|2,112
|1,315,706.90
|16/03/2022
|316
|7,320
|4,518,959.90
|25/03/2022
|88
|1,000
|629,000.00
|18/03/2022
|11
|3,000
|1,901,000.00
|PURCHASES
|SALES
| Date
| Number of transactions
| Number of shares
| Amount in euros
| Date
| Number of transactions
| Number of shares
| Amount in euros
|Total
|9,729
|283,957
|178,391,168.80
|Total
|7,711
|274,957
|173,395,949.00
|28/03/2022
|1
|1,000
|635,700.00
|21/03/2022
|2
|112
|71,904.00
|30/03/2022
|176
|2,000
|1,324,000.00
|22/03/2022
|12
|1,000
|640,000.00
|31/03/2022
|270
|4,000
|2,610,720.70
|24/03/2022
|5
|1,000
|636,000.00
|01/04/2022
|114
|1,000
|643,000.00
|25/03/2022
|36
|3,000
|1,901,726.70
|05/04/2022
|135
|1,000
|657,000.00
|28/03/2022
|239
|4,000
|2,556,492.10
|06/04/2022
|279
|4,000
|2,584,000.00
|29/03/2022
|39
|6,000
|3,951,500.00
|07/04/2022
|23
|2,000
|1,255,000.00
|31/03/2022
|3
|1,000
|667,000.00
|08/04/2022
|13
|1,000
|625,000.00
|01/04/2022
|97
|1,000
|650,417.80
|11/04/2022
|148
|3,000
|1,858,000.00
|04/04/2022
|27
|3,000
|1,971,800.00
|12/04/2022
|95
|2,000
|1,220,600.00
|05/04/2022
|9
|1,000
|660,900.00
|13/04/2022
|160
|3,000
|1,860,400.00
|08/04/2022
|23
|2,000
|1,266,400.00
|22/04/2022
|31
|3,000
|1,914,957.70
|11/04/2022
|12
|2,000
|1,248,012.50
|25/04/2022
|109
|7,000
|4,337,730.40
|12/04/2022
|19
|7,000
|4,380,600.00
|26/04/2022
|61
|3,000
|1,831,700.00
|13/04/2022
|5
|2,000
|1,268,200.00
|27/04/2022
|136
|2,000
|1,220,000.00
|14/04/2022
|19
|2,000
|1,280,000.00
|28/04/2022
|226
|3,310
|2,038,650.00
|22/04/2022
|28
|2,000
|1,292,000.00
|29/04/2022
|21
|1,690
|1,046,910.00
|25/04/2022
|36
|2,000
|1,247,600.00
|02/05/2022
|159
|3,000
|1,835,400.00
|26/04/2022
|31
|2,000
|1,240,100.00
|03/05/2022
|4
|2,000
|1,206,000.00
|27/04/2022
|57
|3,000
|1,851,518.40
|04/05/2022
|87
|1,000
|596,000.00
|28/04/2022
|118
|2,000
|1,254,000.00
|05/05/2022
|217
|4,000
|2,332,000.00
|29/04/2022
|17
|2,000
|1,252,000.00
|06/05/2022
|92
|4,000
|2,253,500.50
|02/05/2022
|63
|2,000
|1,228,000.00
|09/05/2022
|73
|4,170
|2,289,766.00
|03/05/2022
|26
|1,000
|613,000.00
|12/05/2022
|288
|5,000
|2,758,000.00
|04/05/2022
|11
|1,000
|606,000.00
|16/05/2022
|22
|1,000
|575,000.00
|05/05/2022
|66
|1,000
|600,000.00
|18/05/2022
|194
|3,153
|1,832,744.10
|09/05/2022
|22
|170
|95,472.00
|19/05/2022
|184
|4,000
|2,266,200.60
|10/05/2022
|26
|4,000
|2,219,300.00
|20/05/2022
|186
|4,000
|2,230,000.00
|11/05/2022
|113
|5,000
|2,825,500.00
|23/05/2022
|170
|2,000
|1,109,410.30
|12/05/2022
|216
|5,000
|2,815,315.00
|24/05/2022
|153
|3,000
|1,646,500.00
|13/05/2022
|69
|3,000
|1,719,900.00
|25/05/2022
|177
|3,000
|1,629,173.30
|16/05/2022
|5
|1,000
|580,400.00
|31/05/2022
|286
|3,000
|1,802,000.00
|17/05/2022
|249
|3,000
|1,763,000.00
|01/06/2022
|49
|2,000
|1,198,000.00
|18/05/2022
|31
|153
|91,188.00
|03/06/2022
|11
|1,000
|608,000.00
|20/05/2022
|42
|2,000
|1,136,363.90
|07/06/2022
|52
|3,000
|1,809,793.80
|23/05/2022
|14
|2,000
|1,125,300.00
|08/06/2022
|39
|2,544
|1,534,057.00
|24/05/2022
|183
|3,000
|1,669,005.60
|09/06/2022
|54
|4,200
|2,466,920.00
|25/05/2022
|284
|4,000
|2,208,521.80
|10/06/2022
|114
|5,800
|3,340,995.20
|26/05/2022
|217
|4,000
|2,255,500.00
|13/06/2022
|63
|5,000
|2,779,400.00
|27/05/2022
|98
|5,000
|2,934,280.00
|14/06/2022
|46
|3,000
|1,632,700.00
|30/05/2022
|223
|4,000
|2,429,300.00
|15/06/2022
|11
|1,000
|545,000.00
|31/05/2022
|112
|1,000
|605,875.40
|16/06/2022
|48
|3,000
|1,627,300.00
|01/06/2022
|168
|2,000
|1,212,000.00
|20/06/2022
|41
|2,000
|1,078,796.40
|02/06/2022
|22
|2,000
|1,212,000.00
|22/06/2022
|36
|2,000
|1,089,000.00
|03/06/2022
|12
|1,000
|614,400.00
|23/06/2022
|12
|1,000
|546,400.00
|06/06/2022
|18
|1,000
|615,000.00
|27/06/2022
|65
|4,000
|2,341,000.00
|07/06/2022
|2
|1,000
|608,400.00
|PURCHASES
|SALES
| Date
| Number of transactions
| Number of shares
| Amount in euros
| Date
| Number of transactions
| Number of shares
| Amount in euros
|Total
|9,729
|283,957
|178,391,168.80
|Total
|7,711
|274,957
|173,395,949.00
|29/06/2022
|23
|2,000
|1,164,910.00
|08/06/2022
|4
|544
|334,016.00
|30/06/2022
|25
|3,000
|1,716,000.00
|09/06/2022
|25
|2,000
|1,193,000.00
|15/06/2022
|30
|2,000
|1,106,148.70
|17/06/2022
|49
|3,000
|1,642,733.60
|20/06/2022
|17
|1,000
|550,000.00
|21/06/2022
|125
|5,000
|2,770,913.00
|22/06/2022
|54
|2,000
|1,107,400.00
|23/06/2022
|79
|4,000
|2,240,300.00
|24/06/2022
|67
|4,000
|2,319,500.00
|27/06/2022
|5
|2,000
|1,197,000.00
|28/06/2022
|11
|2,000
|1,179,700.00
|29/06/2022
|34
|2,000
|1,180,167.00
|30/06/2022
|145
|3,000
|1,729,900.00
LVMH
LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton is represented in Wines and Spirits by a portfolio of brands that includes Moët & Chandon, Dom Pérignon, Veuve Clicquot, Krug, Ruinart, Mercier, Château d’Yquem, Domaine du Clos des Lambrays, Château Cheval Blanc, Colgin Cellars, Hennessy, Glenmorangie, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Woodinville, Volcán de Mi Tierra, Chandon, Cloudy Bay, Terrazas de los Andes, Cheval des Andes, Cape Mentelle, Newton, Bodega Numanthia, Ao Yun, Château d’Esclans and Château Galoupet. Its Fashion and Leather Goods division includes Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, Celine, Loewe, Kenzo, Givenchy, Fendi, Emilio Pucci, Marc Jacobs, Berluti, Loro Piana, RIMOWA, Patou. LVMH is present in the Perfumes and Cosmetics sector with Parfums Christian Dior, Guerlain, Parfums Givenchy, Kenzo Parfums, Perfumes Loewe, Benefit Cosmetics, Make Up For Ever, Acqua di Parma, Fresh, Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, Maison Francis Kurkdjian and Officine Universelle Buly. LVMH's Watches and Jewelry division comprises Bulgari, Tiffany & Co., TAG Heuer, Chaumet, Zenith, Fred and Hublot. LVMH is also active in selective retailing as well as in other activities through DFS, Sephora, Le Bon Marché, La Samaritaine, Groupe Les Echos, Cova, Le Jardin d’Acclimatation, Royal Van Lent, Belmond and Cheval Blanc hotels.
“This document may contain certain forward looking statements which are based on estimations and forecasts. By their nature, these forward looking statements are subject to important risks and uncertainties and factors beyond our control or ability to predict, in particular those described in LVMH’s Universal Registration Document which is available on the website (www.lvmh.com). These forward looking statements should not be considered as a guarantee of future performance, the actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by them. The forward looking statements only reflect LVMH’s views as of the date of this document, and LVMH does not undertake to revise or update these forward looking statements. The forward looking statements should be used with caution and circumspection and in no event can LVMH and its Management be held responsible for any investment or other decision based upon such statements. The information in this document does not constitute an offer to sell or an invitation to buy shares in LVMH or an invitation or inducement to engage in any other investment activities.”
