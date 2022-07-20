Hydrogen Centre of Excellence launches tech competition

CALGARY, Alberta, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alberta Innovates and the Government of Alberta are announcing the first Advancing Hydrogen – Competition 1 program. The provincial hydrogen economy is a key component in Alberta’s Recovery Plan and the provincial Hydrogen Roadmap.



$20 million dollars will be available over 24 months to support projects under the Advancing Hydrogen – Competition 1 program. Proposals are being accepted in areas including, hydrogen production, storage, transmission, end-use, increased competitiveness, and economic diversification.

This competition is open to technology developers, industry, industrial associations, small and medium-sized enterprises, research and development (R&D) organizations, post-secondary institutions, municipalities, not-for-profit organizations, and government research labs.

Alberta is the largest hydrogen producer in Canada. The province has all the resources, expertise, and technology required to be a global supplier of clean, low-cost hydrogen. With a worldwide market estimated to be worth over $2.5 trillion a year by 2050, hydrogen can be the next great energy export that fuels jobs, investment, and economic opportunity across the province. Alberta’s clean energy leadership will be further enhanced by investing in innovation.

Hydrogen is the most abundant element in the universe. When used for energy it only emits water making it a major source of potential clean energy in a global market. A clear part of Alberta’s recovery plan is the establishment of the Hydrogen Centre of Excellence to advance technology and innovation ensuring Alberta remains a global energy system leader. Visit the Advancing Hydrogen – Competition 1 webpage for full details.

“Alberta is perfectly positioned to be a leader in providing secure energy to the world. This call for proposals in another great example of how the Hydrogen Centre of Excellence is working with industry to make great leaps forward in production and transmission of clean energy.”

Whitney Issik, Minister of Environment and Parks

“Hydrogen is the next great opportunity in Alberta’s energy sector. The Government of Alberta is looking forward to seeing the results of this competition and the kind of innovative solutions that Alberta companies and entrepreneurs will bring forward. We’re proud to provide TIER funding for this next step on Alberta’s hydrogen growth.”

Dale Nally, Associate Minister of Natural Gas and Electricity

“Clean hydrogen is a fast-growing industry and represents an enormous opportunity for our province. Our strengths in natural gas, carbon capture and renewable electricity will help us expand our work in the hydrogen space and diversify our energy sector. Alberta is a global leader in innovative energy solutions and these solutions are helping to create more jobs for Albertans.”

Doug Schweitzer, Minister of Jobs, Economy and Innovation

“Demand is growing for clean technology. The Hydrogen Centre of Excellence lays the groundwork in bringing together resident expertise, meaningful and diverse partnerships to grow the province’s clean energy sector. This will help identify and capitalize on new innovation opportunities that generate benefits across the energy value chain and beyond.”

Laura Kilcrease, CEO, Alberta Innovates

BACKGROUND

The Hydrogen Centre of Excellence is a funding program, testing and service facility, and forum for facilitating partnerships to de-risk hydrogen technology development led by Alberta Innovates. The Centre received $50 million in funding from the Government of Alberta as an important component of Alberta’s Hydrogen Roadmap and Alberta’s Recovery Plan. The Hydrogen Centre of Excellence will accelerate technology and innovation across the hydrogen value chain, closing innovation and support gaps to strengthen Alberta’s hydrogen economy. Its purpose is to provide innovation support across the entire hydrogen system, from production to end use.

Learn more about the Hydrogen Centre of Excellence

Alberta Innovates invests in research, innovation and entrepreneurship to drive provincial economic growth and diversity. We ignite the power of innovation through our work with researchers, industry and entrepreneurs to move Alberta to a lower-carbon future, promote the responsible use of land and water, and contribute to the improved health and well-being of Albertans. Alberta Innovates provides technical expertise, entrepreneurial advice and support, opportunities for partnerships, and funding to advance the best ideas. We support a broad range of research and innovation activity – from discovery to use. Collaboration is at the heart of what we do – bringing together bright minds and great ideas.

Learn more about how Alberta Innovates.