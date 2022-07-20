Casta Diva Group Acquires the Brand We Are Live From the Agency Directed By Attilio Manassero, Which is Active in the Planning and Organisation of Events For the Fashion and Luxury Sector

Manassero Joins the CDG Team as Chief Luxury Officer of the Group and Advisor to Genius Progetti, Bringing His Collaborators on Board

The Company Estimates an Impact on Turnover of Approximately €9 Million Over the Period 2022-2024

MILAN, Italy, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casta Diva Group (CDG), an innovative SME listed on EuroNext Growth and active internationally in the communications sector, is pleased to announce the acquisition of the We Are Live (WAL) brand.



Thanks to CEO Attilio Manassero and his team of professionals, the eponymous company has specialised in the planning and execution of events for the luxury sector and multinationals in the industry.

Attilio, 44 years old, started his career at DPR&Associati and then founded, with the multinational Havas Worldwide, HavasEvents Milan, an agency where he served as CEO for eight years, bringing the French firm to a turnover of up to € 20 million in Italy.

At the end of 2019, Manassero left Havas Group to found We Are Live and organise events for brands such as Moncler, Bulgari, Fendi and Zegna during the difficult years of the pandemic, with the collaboration of Alessandro Costa as Executive Creative Director and Ambra Anelli as Executive Art Director.

In 2022, after a meeting with Andrea De Micheli, he began his collaboration with Casta Diva Group; a collaboration that was born out of mutual personal and professional esteem and is confirmed by today’s deal.

At Casta Diva, Attilio Manassero will take on the role of Chief Luxury Officer, and will be assisted by Alessandro Costa and Ambra Anelli in their respective responsibilities.

WAL's turnover will be channelled into Casta Diva Ideas Srl, the Group's events agency directed by Francesco Paolo Conticello with offices in Milan and Rome. CDG estimates that WAL's contribution to the Group's turnover will be roughly €9 million in the years of the Industrial Plan, from 2022 to 2024, with an EBITDA of approximately 9.00%.

Adding to this value is WAL's know-how, which will give the entire Group the opportunity of specific supervision over all new projects and events in the luxury sector.

Soon other brands of the Group will be involved, such as Blue Note, excellence in the international artistic-musical sector, and Genius Progetti, already established in the luxury automotive, design and cosmetics sectors, and of which Manassero has become a member of the Board of Directors.

“We are very excited to be part of the Casta Diva Group,” said Attilio Manassero, “this is an unprecedented opportunity for us to continue to improve the quality of live communication, particularly in the luxury sector. With Ambra and Alessandro we have found renewed energy to do more and better, but above all to demonstrate that there is a culture of events in which we believe. We sense the opportunity to create new synergies, confronting ourselves with the creative and operational expertise of a reality created but above all made up of great communication professionals. A story has just begun, a new adventure for us, which has all the preconditions to build with Casta Diva a future full of great opportunities for growth.”

“CDG's path towards consolidation in the events market continues,” adds Andrea De Micheli, chairman and CEO of CDG, “in this case in a very interesting sector, that of fashion and luxury, which has suffered less than others from the negative impact of the pandemic and the measures to contain it. We immediately had a positive feeling with Attilio, thanks to his strong positive energy, his specific expertise and his professional and personal enthusiasm. We are confident that, by joining CDG, he and his experienced team of professionals will make a significant contribution to the success of CDG and to the company's corporate culture itself.”

