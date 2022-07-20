Associa Mid-Atlantic’s Jenniffer Harrington Earns CMCA® Designation

King of Prussia, PA, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Mid-Atlantic, a leading provider of community management services throughout Eastern Pennsylvania, Central and Southern New Jersey, and Delaware, is pleased to announce that team member Jenniffer Harrington has earned the Certified Manager of Community Associations (CMCA®) designation from the Community Association Managers International Certification Board (CAMICB®).

The CMCA® is the only international certification program designed exclusively for managers of homeowner and condominium associations and cooperatives. It recognizes individuals who have demonstrated the fundamental knowledge required to effectively manage community associations. Established by the Community Associations Institute (CAI®) in 1995, CAMICB® is the professional accreditation body for more than ​20,000 community association managers worldwide.

Ms. Harrington joined Associa Mid-Atlantic in 2017 as a community association manager and was promoted to business development manager in 2019 and regional sales director in 2022. During her tenure with the company, she has played a key role in client growth, board training program development, and relationship building with clients, developers, vendors, and fellow team members. Ms. Harrington is involved in her local CAI® chapter and was a nominee for the CAI® Keystone Chapter Shining Star Award in 2021.

“Jenniffer Harrington has played a pivotal role in the continued success of Associa Mid-Atlantic from day one,” said Paula Santangelo, AMS®, CMCA®, PCAM®, Associa Mid-Atlantic branch president. “Earning her CMCA® certification is just another way she will be able to help both clients and fellow team members excel.”

About Associa

With more than 225 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 11,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 43 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

Attachment