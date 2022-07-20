Mattress Market is estimated to Progress at a CAGR of 6.5% during the Forecast Period, observes TMR Report

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The size of mattress market stood at US$ 36.7 Bn in 2021. The market is predicted to rise at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period, from 2022 to 2031. The global mattress market size is likely to attain value of US$ 68.5 Bn by 2031. The growing preference for comfortable and modern mattresses across the globe is predicted to propel the growth of the global mattress market. Market participants are developing improved mattresses as consumer knowledge of the quality of sleeping mattresses' materials rises.



Improved materials and cutting-edge technology are being used by producers to provide consumers with better sleep. Companies are focusing on employing natural materials to make mattresses spurred by an increase in demand for mattresses made of natural and organic materials. Companies also need to concentrate on using internet channels to boost sales. Additionally, companies are likely to be able to remain on top of market developments with the use of this strategy and this is also likely to work in favour of the mattress industry value chain.

In the 20th century, memory foam and innerspring mattresses became increasingly popular, and demand for them soared. Since the earliest grass-lined beds, mattresses have advanced significantly. The fundamental idea, though, of a warm, safe, and comforting place to relax recharge during the night, has not changed. The need for comfort bedding is growing as people are more interested in relaxing and getting good sleep.

Key Findings of Market Report

One of the most innovative industry trends in the global mattress market is the growing preference for organic and natural mattresses, which are considered best mattress for people with respiratory problems. Over time, there has been a considerable rise in consumer demand for organic commodities. A variety of organic mattresses produced from hypoallergenic substances are currently being offered by manufacturers. Customers now choose organic mattresses due to better understanding of the negative impacts of synthetic mattresses.





Key participants in the global mattress market are concentrating on smart mattresses that offer more comfort and better sleep. Smart mattresses are likely to emerge as important mattress trends 2022. Mattress makers are eager to use efficient foam technologies. Additionally, manufacturers are interested in biometric sensor technology since it monitors a person's sleep habits at night. In addition to that, customers are increasingly utilizing cutting-edge technology that supports sleep monitoring.





Twin or single mattresses category is likely to dominate the global mattress market in terms of size. Single people of all ages, young adults, and teenagers opt for queen-size beds. The use of twin or single-size mattresses is predicted to increase quickly during the forecast period due to the exponential growth in the young population worldwide.



Global Mattress Market: Growth Drivers

Home interior design is gaining more attention from the general public. In order to o complement the interior décor of their homes, they choose to replace outdated household items with brand-new ones. This factor is anticipated to increase mattress demand during the forecast period.





The need for mattresses is increasing as the number of beds in the hotel and healthcare industries rises. The constantly expanding hotel and healthcare industries are exhibiting the major mattress trends of 2022. This is likely to have a big impact on the mattress market globally.



Global Mattress Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players are

Tempur-Pedic International, Inc.

Englander Mattress

Leggett & Platt Incorporated

Serta Simmons Bedding LLC

Simmons Bedding Company

Kaiserkorp Sdn.Bhd. (King Koil)

Global Mattress Market: Segmentation

Product Type

Foam Mattress

Hybrid Mattress

Innerspring or Spring Mattress

Latex Mattress

Others (Waterbed, and Air Mattress)



Size

Twin or Single Size

Twin XL Size

Full or Double Size

Queen Size

Other Sizes



Component

Foam

Innerspring

Latex

Fillings

Ticking



Pricing

Mass

End User

Residential

Commercial

Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

